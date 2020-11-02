https://bigleaguepolitics.com/white-house-blasts-disgraced-niaid-director-anthony-fauci-for-pro-biden-comments/

The White House is criticizing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci over comments he has made in favor of vice president Joe Biden just days before the election.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said to The Washington Post in an interview over the weekend, adding that “all the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors.”

“You could not possibly be positioned more poorly,” he said, placing the blame on the Trump administration for not engaging in pandemic alarmism and pushing Draconian and unconstitutional measures to combat it.

Making clear his political agenda, Fauci remarked that the Biden campaign “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective” while the White House is “looking at it from a different perspective” due to their concern about “the economy and reopening the country.”

Because of his history of flip-flopping and spewing patently false predictions, President Trump now listens to Dr. Scott Atlas due to his superior track record. This has angered Fauci, who believes that his authority as a life-long Washington D.C. bureaucrat cannot be challenged by a mere president.

“The last time I spoke to the president was not about any policy; it was when he was recovering in Walter Reed, he called me up,” Fauci said.

“All of a sudden, they didn’t like what the message was because it wasn’t what they wanted to do anymore. They needed to have a medical message that was essentially consistent with what they were saying,” he added.

White House spokesman Judd Deere hammered Fauci for his irresponsible and partisan comments.

Deere said it was “unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics.”

“As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he’s not done that, instead choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the president’s opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp,” Deere explained, adding that Fauci “has no confidence in the American people to make the best choice for themselves armed with CDC best practices.”

Big League Politics has reported on how Dr. Fauci likely caused the China plague by collaborating with the infamous virology lab in Wuhan, China where the novel virus almost certainly originated:

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s federal agency sent $3.7 million just last year to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study coronavirus in bats. The National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which Dr. Fauci has served as director since 1984, supported the grant approved by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the Wuhan Institute shortly after another $3.7 million project expired after four years. This means that the federal bureaucracy subsidized this sort of mad scientific research in China to the tune of $7.4 million! Scientists have blown the whistle on this type of research for its extreme danger. It involves laboratory work manipulating viruses to discover exactly how they can spread to humans. Critics have long argued that studies such as those supported by Dr. Fauci create a serious risk for causing a pandemic, and their fears may have been realized with coronavirus. U.S. intelligence has now admitted that it is possible that the virus came from a laboratory… In their response to Newsweek, the NIH downplayed the possibility that their funding could have caused the entire coronavirus pandemic. “Most emerging human viruses come from wildlife, and these represent a significant threat to public health and biosecurity in the US and globally, as demonstrated by the SARS epidemic of 2002-03, and the current COVID-19 pandemic…. scientific research indicates that there is no evidence that suggests the virus was created in a laboratory,” they said. However, their denials are becoming less and less plausible as more information enters into the mainstream. An independent, non-biased investigation is needed post haste into the origins of the coronavirus that is not tainted by Chinese or deep state influence.

Dr. Fauci is the American Mengele. He should be fired, and prosecuted, for the carnage that he has caused with his decisions.

