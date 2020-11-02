https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-biden-harris-staffer-at-fault-collision

Dying-on-their-hills Democrats have been beside themselves since video surfaced over the weekend showing vehicles festooned with flags supporting President Donald Trump surrounding a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign bus on Interstate 35 in Texas.

The chairwoman of the Travis County Democratic Party claimed, “Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote.”

There was even video of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Trump supporter in a black pickup bashing into a white SUV, which some members of the Texas Democrats’ campaign say was being driven by a Biden-Harris staffer, KXAN-TV reported:







But it seems an honest look at the infamy-filled moment could possibly lead one to conclude that the white SUV maybe, just maybe, wasn’t staying in his or her lane — as leftists are so fond of saying these days. After which the driver of the black pickup made sure the other driver didn’t get any closer.

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch tweeted images of the incident that appear to show as much:

Was it distracted driving on the part of the person operating the white SUV? A big ol’ Texas bug on the steering wheel? Or is said motorist simply a Dallas Cowboys fan?

Listen to what the man said

In regard to the collision in question, San Marcos police said they researched the crash and watched online video and said “the at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV, and the victim appears to be the black truck,” KXAN reported.

Police added that “calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered, and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault,” the station noted.

The statement added that involved parties could contact San Marcos police if they wanted to file a report, KXAN said.

Anything else?

The incident led the Biden campaign to cancel three Texas events on Friday. Trump, as you might imagine, loved the show of support:

Trump also tweeted that his supporters on the highway “did nothing wrong”:

The FBI is reportedly looking into the incident.

