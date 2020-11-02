https://www.theepochtimes.com/who-director-enters-self-quarantine-after-close-contact-with-covid-19-positive-person_3561058.html

World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he has entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease the CCP virus causes. Ghebreyesus made the announcement in a post on Twitter on Sunday. “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Ghebreyesus wrote. “I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.” In a follow-up tweet, he urged the importance of following and complying with the health guidance, adding, “This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.” He said that he and his WHO colleagues will “continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who have …

