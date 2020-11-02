https://www.dailywire.com/news/whoopi-goldberg-joy-behar-liken-trump-supporters-who-surrounded-biden-bus-to-murderous-kkk-members

On Monday, “The View” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar compared the Trump supporters who followed a Biden campaign bus in Texas to murderous Ku Klux Klan members of the past.

Goldberg started her descent into vitriol by referring to ‘Truckloads of You-Know-Who’s supporters,” then segued to the Texas supporters surrounding the bus, preaching, “I’m here to let you know that that is one of the most dangerous things you can do because buses can’t stop on a dime.”

“Thank God this person saw and slowed in order to let you do what you did which looked a lot like a scene out of “Mississippi Burning,” Goldberg continued.“You know, when trucks, or when trucks and cars surrounded people who are trying to drive. It was really freaky to see.”

After playing a clip of Trump speaking about the incident, she went on, “With what I’ve been seeing, his supporters have given me a flashback, as I said — (At this point the screen showed a picture of the three young civil rights activists who were murdered in 1964) — and when they talk about, oh, we think there’s going to be some issues happening, who do they think is going to start this? I haven’t seen any Biden flags trapping anybody; I haven’t seen any of that. Am I crazy, you guys? When you saw this caravan, did it remind you of a 50’s thing as well?”

Behar launched into her diatribe: “Yes. That was very reminiscent of what you were talking about, ‘Mississippi Burning.’ You don’t see Biden people doing that. Biden people, the protesters, are tear-gassed, as a matter of fact. And these agitators are crazed, and then made up stories about, that they were protecting the bus.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in:

I saw the fact that Trump has emboldened bigots and racists to come out from under their rocks. I mean, before we knew this kind of bigotry and racism and anger and hatred existed in the country of course, it was taboo to behave this way. He has emboldened them. He calls them patriots after an incident like this and when you learn more about the incident, you know, these were heavily armed people brandishing weapons in their trucks. They outnumbered police officers, 50 to 1….

Newsbusters noted, “This allegation about brandishing weapons came from Democrat activist’s tweets and hasn’t been verified as fact; even the liberal Snopes admitted this.

Hostin ranted further:

I also started thinking about the Black Panthers and when they were in California at a state building, with their legal weapons, they were arrested and the laws were changed because of it. Yet, these people who are terrorizing others are called patriots by the President of the United States. And I say to people, do you want four more years of this? We’re on the eve of an election, do you want more four more years of bigotry, racism and hatred? Approved by the administration, by the President of the United States. Because that is what has been happening over the past four years and this is direct — this is in direct relation to the country having elected a black president. That’s what this is about. Pure and simple. It’s about racism, hatred and bigotry.

As The Daily Wire reported: After researching the crash via online videos, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) said “the ‘at-fault vehicle’ may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the ‘victim’ appears to be one of the Trump vehicles,” reported KXAN News.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

