Numerous radical revolutionaries are plotting a violent takeover of Washington DC and several cities following the presidential election on Tuesday.

Win or lose the communists are going to rip this country apart starting Tuesday.

Be warned.

Be prepared!

On Friday journalist Millie Weaver posted video of leftist groups including Black Lives Matter, being led by Lisa Fithian, and including federal employees plotting their mass chaos in the nation’s capitol next week.

Fithian is heard in the video telling her minions to support their cohorts with guns who are plotting to take over federal buildings.

Exclusive footage! Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees & Intelligence contractors. – They plan to shut down and take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/AaMCKwSndk — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) October 29, 2020

On Monday journalist Millie Weaver released a second video exposing far left leaders plotting a coup d’etat on Washington DC starting on Election night.

This is a must-see video:

⚠️Election Night Coup D’état Plot Exposed!🎴💥 Groups plan to siege the White House & takeover major cities throughout the United States including Washington, DC starting on Election Night!#ShutDownDC #Election2020 #ElectionDay FULL VIDEO HERE: 👉 https://t.co/X08CBdCCbI pic.twitter.com/MTjrBHfw5l — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) November 2, 2020

The full video is here.

RELATED– Filmmaker Jeremy Segal was on America’s Voice with Frank Gaffney on Thursday discussing organizer of the revolution Lisa Fithian.

