Numerous radical revolutionaries are plotting a violent takeover of Washington DC and several cities following the presidential election on Tuesday.

Win or lose the communists are going to rip this country apart starting Tuesday.
Be warned.
Be prepared!

On Friday journalist Millie Weaver posted video of leftist groups including Black Lives Matter, being led by Lisa Fithian, and including federal employees plotting their mass chaos in the nation’s capitol next week.

Fithian is heard in the video telling her minions to support their cohorts with guns who are plotting to take over federal buildings.

On Monday journalist Millie Weaver released a second video exposing far left leaders plotting a coup d’etat on Washington DC starting on Election night.

This is a must-see video:

The full video is here.

RELATED– Filmmaker Jeremy Segal was on America’s Voice with Frank Gaffney on Thursday discussing organizer of the revolution Lisa Fithian.

