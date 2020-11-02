https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-the-fox-news-poll-is-so-ridiculously-horribly-inaccurate-fantastic-highlight-from-tim-murtaugh-on-early-voting-momentum-for-trump/
@TimMurtaugh on why the polling at Fox News is terrible and why we haven’t ever given much thought to those polls.
Their pollster has been paid over $3million this cycle by DEMOCRATS who lost… in their party’s primaries pic.twitter.com/LXDx5UsGLW
— Sam (@SunshineSt8Sam) November 1, 2020
‘Biden didn’t hit his mark. Incredible numbers for Trump in last several days.’
‘Fox News main pollster is a Democrat polling firm, they were Tom Steyer’s pollster.’