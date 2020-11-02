http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/URk2xH1y2gg/

Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed his solidarity with fellow left-winger Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday, as he reacted to the UK Labour party suspending their former leader.

Morales appeared to offer his full-throated support of Britain’s Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday when he took to social media to offer his solidarity. The Bolivian Marxist, who believes eating too much chicken turns men gay, said that his one-time British counterpart has been “unfairly suspended”.

Affirming his faith in Mr Corbyn, Morales — who was confirmed to have fathered a child with a minor during his time as President — continued: “Jeremy is a political leader and social fighter who defends the just causes in the world.”

Expresamos nuestra solidaridad con @jeremycorbyn en momentos en que es injustamente suspendido de su partido. Jeremy es un líder político y luchador social que defiende las causa justas en el mundo. #WeStandWithJeremy — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 1, 2020

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the political party he led until only recently on Thursday, following a damning report on the failings on antisemitism that swirled around his leadership. Mr Corbyn rejected the findings of the report and replied that antisemitism in the Labour party has been “dramatically overstated for political reasons.”

Confirming years of complaints and speculation about the party, last week’s Equality and Human Rights Commission report found that harassment of Jews had taken place, and there had been political interference in dealing with complaints when they were made. The body said of their findings: “The equality body’s analysis points to a culture within the party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.”

Morales and Corbyn have a long history of giving each other political support. When Morales resigned his position in 2019 after an investigation revealed widespread electoral fraud to rig the competition, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn called it a “coup” by the military which went against social justice.

It is six months since the coup against Evo Morales this week. We stand with people in Bolivia struggling for democracy, equality and social justice.@evoespueblo pic.twitter.com/TkF4HEurRa — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 9, 2020

