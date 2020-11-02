https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wow-trump-campaign-accuses-democrats-already-cutting-election-day-ads-red-mirage-order-excuse-bidens-loss-foment-chaos/

The Trump Campaign on Monday released a statement accusing Democrats of ALREADY cutting election day ads of a “Red Mirage” in order to excuse Joe Biden’s massive loss on Tuesday and to foment chaos.

The Trump campaign said, “We are aware that Democrats have already cut television ads they are prepared to deploy to further cement the “Red Mirage” misinformation, seeking to convince people that all Joe Biden would need for victory is more time, extending well beyond Election Day.”

For the past year Democrats have ignored violence in their cities and condemned this nation’s police.

Now they already have ads ready to go to create doubt in the minds of their voters and to foment chaos in America.

Tell us — How is the modern day Democrat Party any different than any rogue fascist movement?

Via Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for the Trump-Pence Campaign:

Biden's early vote lead is not enough & they know it. Dems plan to call @realDonaldTrump's Election Day surge a "Red Mirage" to delegitimize his wave of support. They'll try to create a smoke screen post-Election Day, even running TV ads to cast doubt on Nov. 3 vote. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/qme3lBsjnB — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 2, 2020

Here is the full statement.



“The last gasp of the Biden campaign will be ugly and it will be ruthless.” https://t.co/mIdfZwSE9r — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) November 2, 2020

