96 Miles….Yes, you read that correctly, 96 Miles in AZ! pic.twitter.com/QnePbLPgkG — Red Viper 2.0 2020 (@redwins3_first) November 1, 2020

96 freaking miles… Yes, I said 96 ginormous, gorgeous, gargantuan Trumpian miles

Hmm, I wonder which party is winning the turnout war.

Vote like you life depends on it, and make sure 2 other people vote.

We are smarter and better organized than Leftists.

Now, prove it.

You have 48 hours left to save America.