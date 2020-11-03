https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-million-bond-set-for-kyle-rittenhouse-over-kenosha-shootings_3563097.html
Bail has been set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of shooting three people, two fatally, in Kenosha in August, as he made his first appearance in a Wisconsin court on Monday. The 17-year-old of Antioch, Illinois, was extradited to Wisconsin on Oct. 30. He faces six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide from the Aug. 25 shootings that left Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, dead, and Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, injured. Rittenhouse also faces counts of attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. His attorneys say he acted in self-defense, and that he only fired his weapon after being attacked by protesters during unrest that erupted following the officer-involved shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who resisted arrest. The teenager’s defense lawyer, Mark Richards, requested that Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bail at $750,000 and place Rittenhouse on electronic monitoring. He …