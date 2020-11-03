https://www.theepochtimes.com/2020-election-live-updates-voters-head-to-polls_3563284.html

Voters across the country are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Voters are not only choosing the next president—the winner is expected to be President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden—but a range of other offices, including Congress.

All representatives in the House are up for reelection. Thirty-three Senate seats are up for grabs, including 23 held by Republicans.

Democrats are seeking to hold the House of Representatives and flip the Senate and the presidency; the GOP hopes to flip the House and maintain control of the upper congressional chamber and the White House.

Former Trump Lawyer Votes for Biden

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Trump, said he voted on Tuesday for Biden.

“Guess what I did this morning … bright and early?” Cohen wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself with an “I Voted!” sticker.

Cohen used hashtags to say he voted for Biden.

Others also crossed the aisle to vote for Biden.

Ryan Mahoney, former communications director for the Republican National Committee, announced Monday that he chose the Democrat.

Businesswoman Carly Fiorina, former Ohio Gov. and GOP presidential candidate John Kasich, and former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are among the other Republicans who are opting for Biden over Trump.

The president has earned support from a number of Democrats, including nine mayors in Minnesota, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and state Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones.

Michael Cohen arrives back at home after being released from prison during the outbreak of the COVID-19, in New York City, on May 21, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Voting Machines Stop Working in Georgia County on Election Day

Computerized voting machines have stopped working at all polling locations in a county in Georgia, officials reported on Election Day.

“The computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down. The problem is being worked on and hopefully will be resolved quickly,” the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Until the issue is fixed, paper ballots are being used at all locations.”

A spokeswoman for the county’s Board of Elections didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The board didn’t answer a phone call on Tuesday.

Ohio County Turns to Backup System

Ohio’s Franklin County, the most populous one in the state, switched to paper roll books after they experienced technical problems on Election Day, said Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday.

Franklin County includes the capital city, Columbus.

County officials said the board of elections “will be using its backup paper poll books to check in voters today,” according to a statement.

“This is why we have contingency plans in place and the process is working. We decided to go with the backup paper poll books to ensure that one voter can only cast one vote,” they added.

Pennsylvania AG Defends Post

Pennsylvania’s attorney general defended a social media post in which he insisted Trump will lose.

“First off, there’s a lot of nonsense coming from the other side,” Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a Tuesday morning virtual appearance on CNN.

“And I think it is clear, if someone felt that they had a good shot at winning the election—and the polls are what they are, suggest that he’s not—if someone felt confident in their ability to win the election with a certified electorate, then why would they be going to court over and over and over again to try and subtract votes?” he added.

Read more here.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in Philadelphia in a March 2, 2017, file photograph. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Voters Head to Polls

Polls opened Tuesday morning in all 50 states.

Lines started outside many polling stations as voters showed an eagerness to choose the next president.

In Concord, New Hampshire, 70-year-old Linda Eastman said she was giving her vote to Trump, saying, “Maybe he wasn’t perfect with the coronavirus, but I think he did the best that he could with what he had.”

In Virginia Beach, it was a vote for Biden from 54-year-old Gabriella Cochrane, who said she thought the former vice president would “surround himself with the brightest and the best” to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Voters line up at the Waterville Junior High School polling station before doors open during the election in Waterville, Maine, on Nov. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Biden Departs for Scranton

Biden was driven to the Wilmington airport early Tuesday to fly to Scranton, Pennsylvania.

While Trump held rallies into the early hours of Nov. 3, Biden stopped before midnight and returned home. Trump has no rallies scheduled today; Biden will speak to supporters in Scranton before traveling to Philadelphia.

Biden, his wife, and two granddaughters first stopped at St. Joseph’s Church for mass.

The Wilmington departure was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. The event in Scranton was tentatively slated to start at 9:30 a.m.

Asked how he’s feeling today, Biden told reporters, “Good!” He gave a thumbs up and went to his plane.

Trump was slated to leave the White House at 9:45 a.m. for a visit to the Republican National Committee annex in Arlington, Virginia. He was supposed to return to the White House by noon.

Trump boarded Air Force One around 1:30 a.m. after a midnight rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

President Donald Trump speaks during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2020. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Urges People to Vote

Trump in Grand Rapids urged people to vote as he predicted a “red wave.”

“Go out and vote,” he told the crowd of thousands before leaving the stage.

“So we think we’re going to have a red wave. They call it the great red wave like nobody’s ever seen before, like nobody’s ever seen,” Trump said earlier in the event.

The president believes things are looking good for him in many states, naming Minnesota, Florida, and North Carolina, among others.

Biden in his last stop of the day, in Pittsburgh, told the crowd: “Pittsburgh there’s one more day, one more day to show who we are once again. Tomorrow we can end the presidency that has divided this nation.”

“If I’m elected president, we’re going to act, on day one we’re going to act to get COVID under control, on day one of my presidency I’ll put in action a plan that I’ve been talking about for months,” he added.

Jack Phillips, Tom Ozimek, Reuters, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

