https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/2020-results-update-trump-wins-florida-alabama-arkansas-indiana-kentucky-mississippi-missouri-oklahoma-tennessee-west-virginia/

The 2020 Presidential election is underway – Below are the first four states called in this election:

Kentucky for Trump

West Virginia for Trump

Vermont for Biden

Virginia for Biden

The Virginia result was a bit shocking since that state was called with only around 1% reported at the time. There must be some information that resulted in this state being called that we are unaware of.

One observation is that the current Electoral College map shows Biden with 16 votes to Trump’s 13. Indiana is clearly Trump’s but it has not been called. This would put Trump in the lead.

The post 2020 Results Update: TRUMP Wins Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

