Left-wing protests and riots created chaos in the lead-up to Election Day 2020. Below are 74 incidents of violent protests, riots, intimidation, and acts of anarchy carried out by leftists.

1. WATCH: Rioters Move from Businesses to Residential Streets in Portland

Rioters quickly moved from a business district in northeast Portland onto residential streets after police declared a riot condition. Anti-capitalist, anti-police rioters marched through a neighborhood overturning trashcans and shouting at residents.

2. Looters Beat Police Officer with Stolen Cash Register During DC Protest

Protesters in Washington, D.C. yelled “f**k 12” and took turns beating an officer with a stolen cash register as he lay injured on the ground.

3. Nolte: Riots, Lockdowns Implode Rental Markets in Democrat-Run Cities

“Renters have never had so many options in Manhattan,” reports Bloomberg. “The number of apartment listings in New York’s most expensive borough has tripled from last year, the highest figure for vacancies in recent history. Asking rents in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens have imploded.”

4. Antifa Attacks Neighborhood — Vandalizing and Shining Lights into Homes in Vancouver, Washington

Antifa descended on a house with a large Trump sign and American flag while protesting in Vancouver, Washington, late Friday night. Vandals tore down a fence and smashed out windows of a vehicle as they yelled, “f*ck Donald Trump!” They also shined bright strobe lights into homes as they verbally accosted residents.

5. Watch: Antifa Burns U.S. Flag While Shouting ‘Death to Your F**king Empire’

Antifa protesters took to the streets of suburban Vancouver, Washington, and burned American flags during their Halloween-night “anti-capitalism” protests. During one of these burns, a protester yelled, “Death to your f**king empire!”

6. Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Deploys National Guard After Four Days of Riots Ravage Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania National Guard arrived on the streets of Philadelphia Friday after four nights of protests, riots, and looting. Governor Tom Wolf (D) promised to mobilize hundreds of troops on October 27.

7. 14 DC Police Officers Injured During Wednesday Riots — One Lost Eyesight

Rioters in Washington, D.C., injured 14 police officers in the chaos that ensued during the city’s second night of protests over the death of Karon Hylton. The injuries include one officer losing eyesight after being targeted with a laser.

8. Watch: Black Woman Describes Anguish of Her Boutique’s Destruction by Philadelphia Looters

A Black female entrepreneur in Philadelphia described the shock of seeing her boutique looted by rioters following the police shooting of an armed Black man on Monday. Security video shows a mob racing into her store and cleaning it out in less than a minute.

9. WATCH: BLM Protesters Target Jews in Philadelphia While Yelling ‘Synagogue of Satan’

Rioters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, targeted a group of religious Jews at protests Tuesday evening against the police shooting of an armed black man, calling them names, shoving them, and chasing them from the scene.

10. Watch: Car Drives into Line of NYPD Cops During Protest, At Least One Officer Wounded

A car with blacked-out windows drove through a line of police officers to avoid being arrested. At least one officer sustained a leg injury during the assault.

11. WATCH: Looters Pillage Philadelphia Walmart — Steal Big-Screen TVs

Looters in Philadelphia protesting the shooting of an armed Black man by police turned to pillaging a Walmart store and stealing big-screen televisions.

12. 91 Arrested in Philadelphia Rioting Including 76 for Burglary

Philadelphia police officials report they arrested 91 people during the protests, riots, and looting that occurred overnight and on Tuesday morning following the shooting of an armed Black man. Of those arrested, 76 were charged with burglary in connection to looting.

13. Anti-Cop Rioters Injure 30 Philadelphia Police Officers — 1 Remains Hospitalized with Broken Leg

Rioters in Philadelphia sent 30 police officers to the hospital during the chaos that ensued following the officer-involved shooting of an armed Black man. One female police sergeant remains hospitalized with a broken leg sustained after being run down by a pickup truck.

14. WATCH: Driver Runs Down Philadelphia Cops During Protest — Officer Injured

A large black pickup truck reportedly drove through a police line in Philadelphia during protests Monday night. A witness reported the truck ran over a female officer.

15. BLM Blocks Major DC Freeway for ‘Black Education’ Demonstration

Two leftist organizations teamed up to block rush hour traffic on a major freeway moving through the nation’s capital for a “Black education” demonstration. The event appeared to focus on short chants and obstructing Washington, D.C. area workers from getting to their jobs.

16. BLM Demands Allegiance from Shoppers, Diners in Affluent Suburb

BLM invaded Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Sunday and demanded allegiance from suburban shoppers and diners who were on the streets.

17. Protest Group Vows to ‘F*ck Sh*t Up’ in Portland Suburb

Moms United for Black Lives threatened the Portland, Oregon, suburb of Lake Oswego. The group warned, “We are going to f*ck sh*t up in Lake Oswego” in a poster distributed in the Portland area.

18. Protesters Chant, ‘Fascist F**ks, Your Lives Don’t Matter,’ in NYC

Protesters in New York City marched through the streets chanting “Fascist f*cks, your lives don’t matter.” The march later turned violent after police declared it to be an unlawful assembly and ordered them out of the street.

19. Antifa Protester Screams at Police, ‘I Hope All of Your Children Get Raped and Killed’

Antifa protesters in New York City went off on police after being ordered to disperse. One woman screamed, “I hope all of your children get raped and killed!”

20. BLM Protesters Block Car of Disabled Man, Harass and Threaten Him in Kentucky

Members of a Black Lives Matter protest in a Louisville, Kentucky, residential neighborhood block the car of a disabled senior citizen and threatened him.

22. Watch: BLM Occupies Seattle Trader Joe’s Demanding 15 Percent to Black Communities

Black Lives Matter protesters pushed their way into a Seattle Trader Joe’s demanding the company give “15 percent at least.” The group has repeated the tactic of harassing the store’s staff and customers over the past few months.

23. WATCH: BLM Activists Assault Black Veteran, Steal American Flag in Los Angeles

A crowd of protesters attacked and assaulted a Black man who claimed to be a veteran. During the disturbance that lasted nearly ten minutes, the crowd is seen assaulting the man multiple times and at one point they steal an American flag from him.

25. Watch: Protesters Attack Police Cars in 2nd Night of Rhode Island Riots

Protesters in Providence, Rhode Island, took to the streets for a second night and attacked police and their vehicles. Officers arrested at least eight people.

26. Anti-Cop Rioters Throw Fireworks, Bricks, Bottles at Rhode Island Police

Rioters in Providence, Rhode Island, threw fireworks, bricks, rocks, and bottles at police officers, according to the police commissioner and a state police investigator. The objects struck at least five officers and sent one to the hospital.

27. Watch: Police Attacked with Glass Bottles in Portland as Protesters Call Them ‘Nazi Terrorists’

Anti-law enforcement protesters continued their attack on federal agents at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon. Protesters threw bottles, rocks, and other projectiles at federal agents and called them “Nazi terrorists.”

28. Anti-Police Protesters Attack, One Cop Sent to Hospital with Head Injury in Rhode Island

A Providence, Rhode Island, police officer sustained a head injury as an anti-police protest breaks out. Police ordered the crowd to disperse after being attacked with large fireworks and other thrown objects.

29. Statue of Portland Newspaper Editor Found Destroyed, Tagged with ‘BLM’

In the aftermath of a Monday night Antifa riot at the Portland Police Union headquarters, another statue of a historic American figure was found toppled and damaged. Local reports are unclear when the memorial was damaged, though some images purport to show the letters “BLM” written on the plinth.

30. Protester Arrested in Assault of Black Conservative Rally Organizer

The man who allegedly punched a Black free speech advocate in the mouth before a rally in San Francisco now faces a hate crime enhancement with his criminal charges. The alleged assault knocked out the two front teeth of Philip Anderson, the organizer of the Free Speech Rally and Protest on Saturday.

31. Leftists Burn U.S. Flag, Attack Boston Police During ‘Anti-Democrat Violence’ Rally

Videos posted on Twitter shows a Rowland, North Carolina, police officer being beaten as he attempted to arrest a subject. Witnesses can be heard cheering the man on and refusing to help the officer. One woman is heard offer camera pleading the subject not to kill the officer.

32. 73-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran Assaulted for Waving Trump Flag — Bernie Supporter Charged

A woman wearing a Bernie Sanders sticker on her shirt is charged with assaulting a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran who was demonstrating his support for the re-election of President Donald Trump. The woman told reporters after her release that the veteran assaulted her.

33. Massachusetts: Police Search for Women Accused of Attacking Trump Supporter

Law enforcement is searching for a pair of women accused of recently assaulting a supporter of President Donald Trump in Fall River, Massachusetts.

34. WATCH: Antifa Shoves Elderly Man to Ground at Free Speech Rally

Antifa counter-protesters attempting to block people from attending a Free Speech Rally and Protest in San Francisco shoved a senior citizen to the ground and attacked another. The incident occurred in about the same location where an Antifa activist punched a black man in the face while others shouted racial slurs.

35. Watch: Antifa Medic Calls for Federal Agent to Be ‘Executed’

An Antifa protester wearing “medic” markings on his black bloc uniform screamed “You should be executed” at a federal agent defending an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

36. VIDEO: Police High-Speed Extraction of Mobbed Free-Speech Activists at Twitter HQ

San Francisco police had to quickly extract a group of conservative activists who attempted to hold a Free Speech Rally and Protest at Twitter headquarters. The small group of protesters was quickly surrounded by a violent mob of Antifa counterprotesters.

37. WATCH: Woman Wearing U.S. Flag Shirt Mobbed near San Francisco Antifa Protest

A video shot at a protest in San Francisco shows a woman wearing a t-shirt with a U.S. flag and George Washington silkscreen being harassed, assaulted, and robbed. After stealing her property, the mob continued to taunt her as she tried to walk away.

38. BLM Protester Pointed Laser at San Diego Police Helicopter, Say Feds

Federal authorities are prosecuting a San Diego man for allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter during a Black Lives Matter protest. Some lasers can blind pilots in mid-flight and cause a crash, according to authorities. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony under U.S. law.

39. Anti-Cop Protesters Harass Residents of Portland Neighborhood in Late-Night March

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, moved their march Friday night from downtown to a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side. Protesters chanted, beat drums, and shined strobe flashlights into residents’ windows.

40. Watch: Protesters Burn U.S. Flag in Portland

Video tweeted from Portland, Oregon, shows protesters burning an American flag in the streets near the U.S. courthouse. The incident took place late Thursday night as protesters built a fire in the middle of the street.

41. Protesters Start Fire in Street near Federal Courthouse, Police Threaten Arrests

Police officials in Portland, Oregon, ordered a crowd to disperse and stop “stoking the flames” as a fire burned in the street near the federal courthouse.

42. Protesters Chain Doors of Missouri Courthouse: ‘Every Eviction is an Act of Violence’

A tenants’ rights group in Kansas City, Missouri, chained the doors of the local courthouse closed on Thursday. The group says, “every eviction is an act of violence.”

43. Teens Assaulted Trump Supporters in California, Say Police

Two teenagers stand accused of assaulting a group of Trump supporters in Palm Springs, California. The pair were part of a larger group that allegedly punched Trump rally-goers. One allegedly used an airgun several times while targeting a Trump supporter. One of the minors was also in possession of a 9mm pistol magazine.

44. WATCH– ‘Guillotines Motherf*ck*r’: Colorado Dem Operative Reveals Violent Agenda Should Trump Win

Project Veritas has released video of a Colorado Democrat operative and “prominent member” of a radical leftist organization, revealing the violent and potentially murderous plans of the militant left should President Trump win a second term in office.

45. 5 Charged in San Francisco-Area Toppling of Junipero Serra Statue

Five San Francisco Bay Area residents are facing charges of felony vandalism following a video showing a statue of Juniper Serra being vandalized and torn down. Police observed the attack on the statue of the Catholic Saint and questioned suspects after they left the area.

46. Two Men Charged in Toppling of Roosevelt Statue and Rioting in Portland

Law enforcement officials in Portland, Oregon, announced the arrests of two people in connection to Sunday night’s riot where two presidential statues were torn down and businesses were vandalized. One of the men was previously arrested in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

47. NYPD: Police Vehicle in Accident Apparently Had Brake Line Cut

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle involved in a fender bender this month appears to have had its brakes cut, per law enforcement.

48. Portland Restaurant Shot At for Being Pro-Police, Says Owner

A Portland restaurant owner says vandals shot and attacked his Heroes American Cafe on Sunday night after they targeted the “pro-police” establishment. Vandals shot holes in two windows and smashed a hole in a third with a baseball bat, according to a local report.

49. Vandals Deface Chicago Blackhawks’ Statue with Defund Police Message

Vandals attacked and defaced the Chicago Blackhawks’ Indian Chief mascot statue under cover of darkness Sunday night or early Monday morning. The attackers poured red paint over the statue and spray-painted messages including “Defund the Police” around the base.

50. Civil War-Era Obelisk in New Mexico Toppled After Police Left, Say Locals

Protesters in New Mexico pulled down a Civil War-era obelisk in a demonstration where witnesses claim police left before the structure collapsed. The obelisk was known as Soldiers Monument and had been built to honor Civil War-era soldiers.

51. Former Portland Democrat Congressional Candidate: We Brought Down Two Statues

A former Democrat congressional candidate claimed on Twitter to have participated in the toppling of two statues in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night. The former candidate tweeted, “We brought down 2 statues.” During Sunday’s “Day of Rage” event, “peaceful protesters” vandalized buildings and tore down statues of former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

52. Journalists ‘Banned’ from Portland Indigenous People’s ‘Day of Rage’

Reports from Portland, Oregon, indicate that an Indigenous People’s faction of Antifa “banned” independent video-streaming journalists from a planned “Day of Rage.” The organized event led to the toppling of statues honoring former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.

53. WATCH: Wisconsin Protesters Defy Curfew Orders for Third Night

Protesters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, took to the streets again Friday night in defiance of a 7 p.m. curfew ordered by city officials. National Guard and local police prepared to enforce the order and declared the protest an “unlawful assembly.”

54. WATCH: National Guard Deploys in Wisconsin to Enforce Curfew

Multiple video reports from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, show a heavy National Guard presence on Thursday night. The state’s governor announced the deployment on Wednesday. Guardsmen are seen making some arrests of people violating the city’s curfew order.

55. Report: NY Rioters Burn American Flags Stolen from Homes

During an anti-police union/QAnon protest in New York, demonstrators reportedly stole U.S. flags from homes and set them on fire. Rioters in Portland previously threatened to burn down a home for flying the American flag.

56. READ: Left-wing Radicals Post Online Guide to ‘Disrupting’ the Country if Election is Close

An organization of radical left-wing activists has posted an online guide to “disruption” that outlines a plan to shut down the country and force President Donald Trump from power in the event that the 2020 election is too close to call.

57. WATCH: Wisconsin Protesters Ignore Curfew to March Through Neighborhoods

A large crowd of protesters ignored a local curfew and continued a protest march toward Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, that began earlier Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee. Police in Wauwatosa began preparations to protect City Hall from protesters.

58. Looting Begins as Violent Protest Continues in Wisconsin

The march from Milwaukee to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, descended from peaceful protest to vandalism to looting on Wednesday night. Under the cover of darkness, dozens of protesters began smashing windows of homes and businesses and moved on to loot a convenience store.

59. Watch: Crowd Damages Police Squad Car While Drivers Do Burnouts in Downtown Minneapolis

A group of reckless drivers contributed to a hostile situation in downtown Minneapolis by doing burnouts and donuts. At the same time, a crowd showed up to damage a police squad car responding to the drivers.

60. Watch: Police in Wisconsin Begin Arresting Rioters Blocking Freeway

A series of tweeted videos from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, shows protesters attempting to take over a freeway. Police can be seen quickly moving in and arresting protesters who refuse to comply with orders to leave.

61. WATCH: Rioters Smash Windows During LA ‘Peaceful Protests’

Videos tweeted on Tuesday show rioters smashing storefronts and vandalizing properties during protests in Los Angeles. Police claim they “did their very best” to quell the violence.

62. Watch: Police Tackle and Dogpile Portland Protester

A video tweeted early Wednesday morning shows Portland police officers chasing and tackling a protester. The footage does not indicate what the person did to attract the officers’ attention.

63. Portland Correctional Officer Allegedly Pulls Knife on Trump Supporter

An Oregon Department of Corrections officer in the Portland area allegedly assaulted a Trump supporter by threatening him with a knife. The alleged assault occurred during an “Oregon Women for Trump” parade in Hillsboro. The man has also served in a communications role for the Washington County Democrat Party.

64. WATCH: Video Journalist Attacked While Filming Portland Protest

A video shot during an Antifa protest in Portland, Oregon, shows a live-streaming videographer being attacked by one of the protesters. “A masked rioter wanted him to stop filming in public,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

65. Police Make Mass Arrest Overnight in Riot-Torn Portland Oregon

Police on Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, made a mass arrest of protesters, who they believed were planning a “direct action” event that threatened a policing center in the northern part of the city.

66. Police Warn of Escalation of Force as Wisconsin Protests Continue

Protests continue in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, leading to multiple arrests. The police department warns they are seeing the force escalate.

67. BLM Marches Down Florida Sidewalks Crowded with Kids

Demonstrators took to the streets in Florida on Saturday marching through sidewalks crowded with children and diners. The protesters chanted “No justice no peace.”

68. WATCH: Black Lives Matter Protesters Accost Diners in Manhattan; Orthodox Jews Sue Cuomo over Brooklyn Restrictions

Black Lives Matter protesters roamed through Greenwich Village in Manhattan on Thursday night, as state and local authorities continued a crackdown on public religious gatherings in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn, citing the threat of coronavirus.

69. Portland ‘Antifa’ Candidate Wears Skirt Featuring Che Guevara, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong

Sarah Iannarone, Portland’s mayoral candidate who identifies herself as a supporter of Antifa, has been spotted wearing a skirt featuring prominent communists, including Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Che Guevara.

70. WATCH: Wisconsin Rioter Brandishes Gun After Police Fire Tear Gas

A black-clad rioter in Wisconsin brandished a firearm as a large group of demonstrators retreated from police who fired tear gas at them.

71. WATCH: Rioters Smash Windows of Homes, Businesses in Wisconsin Neighborhood

A large crowd of protesters in Wisconsin began smashing the windows of homes and businesses as they moved through a residential neighborhood. The protestors marched in violation of a curfew put in place in the city of Wauwatosa that began at 7 p.m.

72. Antifa Violence Continues in Portland Despite Establishment Media Silence

The nightly violence in Portland, Oregon, continues four months after it started as part of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody, but the media coverage seems to be dwindling.

73. Seattle Rioters Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Explosives at Officers, Businesses

Rioters in Seattle were arrested Saturday night after breaking glass and allegedly throwing an explosive at police officers.

74. Officers Arrest Four in ‘Hostile Crowd’ at Portland Protest

Officers arrested four protesters outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland, Oregon, on Friday night after authorities said the crowd became “hostile.”

