http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LrDvZrUvXEw/a-night-of-uncertainty.php

Florida may be the first swing state where enough votes have been counted to provide insight into the outcome. About half of the expected vote is in. Last I saw, Biden leads 51-48.5.

But do we know enough about the nature of the votes counted to read the tea leaves? I doubt it, and suspect that this will be the case in other swing states, as well.

For what it’s worth, the New York Times has Trump on track to carry Florida by about three points. He will need to carry it, I believe.

The key factor in the New York Times’ analysis of Florida is President Trump’s strong showing among Latino voters. No one should be surprised by that showing.

Florida’s Latino voters aren’t typical of this cohort in the rest of the country. But Trump may perform relatively well with Latinos nationwide. We’ll see.

The Times’ Nate Cohn says Trump is also doing better in Florida with Black voters than he did last time. We’ve been predicting that Trump would significantly increase his share of the Black vote. However, it looks like Trump is only up by 2.5 in mostly Black precincts from 2016. I would have expected a bigger bump.

KENTUCKY UPDATE: The president carried Kentucky, of course. And Mitch McConnell crushed his challenger, Amy McGrath.

McGrath filled up my “promotions” mailbox, finishing second only to the guy challenging Lindsey Graham in volume of messages. She must have had money to burn if she wasted it on me.

Now, it turns out that she, and the folks who financed her, wasted their money, full stop.

GOP LIKELY TO PICK UP A FLA. HOUSE SEAT: The Republican, a Latino, leads the incumbent Dem in FLA-26 by about 4 points with almost 90 percent of the expected vote counted.

ALSO: Rep. Donna Shalala, remember her, is narrowly behind her GOP challenger in FLA-27. Her challenger is a Latina. However, the race is very, very tight.

MEANWHILE IN GEORGIA: Less than 10 percent of the expected vote has been counted. For what it’s worth, the New York Times forecasts that Trump win carry the state by 3 points. He carried it by 5 points in 2016, I believe.

OK: Now the Times predicts Trump will carry Georgia by 4 points, almost the same margin as last time. This would augur well for Sen. David Perdue, who hopes to avoid a January runoff in his race. A runoff seems certain in the other Georgia Senate race.

WHAT ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA? I thought this state would probably swing to Biden. It might. But the Times, which projected Biden the winner by about three points before any votes were counted, now projects Trump as the winner by a razor thin margin 0.4 points. That’s with 60 percent of the estimated vote counted.

WHAT ABOUT THE N.C. SENATE RACE? According to Nate Silver, Cal Cunningham is running behind Biden by abut 2 points, which I guess was to be expected given Cunningham’s sex scandals. So even if Biden squeaks out a victory in the Tar Heel State, Sen. Thom Tillis might be able to hold his seat.

UPDATE ON THE LATINO VOTE: As we suspected, Florida isn’t the only state where Trump is doing much better among Latinos than he did four years ago. CNN’s exit polls says that in Ohio, where Clinton carried this grouping by 41 points, Biden is carrying it by 24. And in Georgia, Biden’s margin is 25 points, compared to 40 for Clinton.

THE NEXT FRONT: The focus of this election will now shift from the Southeast to the so-called Rust Belt – specifically to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where it was always thought the contest would be decided. Unfortunately, the New York Times’ “needle,” which has been so helpful in discerning the state of play in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, is unavailable in the four states mentioned about (or any other state).

Why? Because of the way votes are being counted this year. Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina are counting and reporting votes with a level of efficiency and detail that makes “instant analysis” possible. The other states that matter aren’t.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

