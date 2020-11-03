https://www.theepochtimes.com/dhs-secretary-chad-wolf-no-sign-of-foreign-election-interference-so-far_3563772.html

Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf announced on Election Day there is no sign of foreign interference involving the altering of vote tallies. “We have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or manipulating any votes in this election,” Wolf told reporters in a news conference. The secretary advised Americans to exercise patience as the results come in. “It is important to recognize this process may require time,” Wolf said. Another DHS official, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs, said voting machine problems in several counties in the United States likely aren’t cyberattacks. “When you see tech challenges or failures, it is very, very, very, rarely a cyber issue, based on everything we’ve seen, that’s what’s going on out there,” he said Tuesday. Krebs also urged people to remain patient. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” Krebs said. “Today, in some sense, …

