https://www.theepochtimes.com/actor-nick-searcy-america-was-built-on-faith-and-religious-freedom_3561045.html

After observing what’s going on in America including the lockdowns and restrictions on religious gatherings, actor Nick Searcy set about delving into the nation’s origins and history to try to understand what is behind the current events unfolding across the country and produce a documentary that would unravel the truth.

Through this process, Searcy and filmmakers working on the documentary, which premiered in October, realized that America was built on faith and they “were really making a movie about religious liberty,” he said.

The people who settled in America were pilgrims who came for religious freedom and sought “to be able to worship God in the way they wanted to, without being controlled by the government of England,” Searcy told The Epoch Times’ Crossroads.

His film “America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee,” which features Searcy interviewing people, “tries to build the case, or remind people of the case that the Bible was the inspiration for the Constitution,” he said.

“These Christians founded America on an Old Testament basis largely,” radio host Dennis Prager says in the documentary. “They took the great ideas of the Hebrew Bible and made them universal.”

The late Herman Cain, an author, commentator, and former presidential candidate, when interviewed by Searcy in the film, quoted the preamble to the Declaration of Independence which says, “We hold these truths be self-evident that all men are created equal and they are endowed by their Creator—with certain unalienable rights.”

“It didn’t try to name any one particular creator, it gave everybody the luxury,” Cain said in the movie.

Actor Nick Searcy arrives for the premiere of National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 9, 2019. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

The American Revolution was grounded in a bottom-up idea of government which means “the people had the power to elect the officials that they wanted to elect,” but at the same time America was a godly nation, “that respected the authority of a higher power than the government,” Searcy said.

On the contrary, the French Revolution which occurred shortly after, as well as all socialist and communist revolutions, were informed by the concept that “the government is the highest source of power,” Searcy said. This is why they had to be atheists and “remove any vestige of a belief in a higher power or as much as they can,” he added.

“They don’t want to have any, any authority higher than the almighty state,” Searcy continued, because “if you have a population that believes that their power comes from God and not the government, they can’t be controlled.”

Searcy says the reason he produced a documentary about religious liberty was to explore the root cause of the recent clashes over religious freedom in America, citing as examples New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatening to close synagogues that did not comply with lockdown rules and California Gov. Gavin Newsom fining churches for opening amid prolonged lockdowns. The lockdown restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

What Went Wrong?

The filmmakers wanted to explore in their documentary when the situation in America started to go wrong, Searcy said. He believed that one of the reasons was the institution of slavery which the nation could not get rid of when the country was founded so it “became a stain on the country that had to be corrected.”

It was corrected, “the mechanism to correct it was built into the Constitution” because the people who designed the Constitution, knew that slavery was a “terrible institution and it would have to be someday removed and done away with,” Searcy said.

The country fought a war to remove slavery because they knew that it was wrong, he added.

However, the stain was exploited by the country enemies, the enemies of freedom, and individual liberty, which “have been able to use [the stain] to try to turn people against the country,” Searcy said.

The idea that “America is a racist country, and it was built on sin and slavery is a tactic used by the left to sort of demonize the entire country … to make it easier to disassemble, because what they’re, what they’re really trying to do is destroy the country and replace it with something else,” Searcy said.

“The great battle in America right now is not republican democrat, it’s not white-black, it’s not male-female, it’s not even left-right, it’s good versus evil, and in a greater sense our battle is not political, it’s spiritual,” Mike Huckabee, a former governor of Arkansas, said as he was interviewed in the documentary by Searcy.

Over the years, “the left has been able … to chip away at the idea that really what this country is based on is a faith in God and in individual liberty under that God and that we answer to no higher power than God,” Searcy said.

However “America is the only government in the world that is a self-correcting government that the people can actually change, rather than just having a dictator change its mind,” Searcy concluded.

Joshua Philipp contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

