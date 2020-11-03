https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-virginia-is-in-play/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Paul Ryan, Hillary, McCain meet their fate
I told you so… and thanks to former Delegate Bob Marshall, we now have solid numbers.
Virginia is not only in play… but if we turn out the vote hard enough it won’t even be a close call! #VAGOP #RPV pic.twitter.com/m66eoYmqNa
— The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 3, 2020
FOR NEW VISITORS TO CFP
Citizen Free Press is the homepage for real America. The Drudge Report has abandoned conservatives.
We update headlines 18 hours per day, 7 days per week!
News Junkies — Bookmark our home page, and try not to get addicted…