NEW YORK, NY – President Donald Trump’s supporters continue to show their love for the commander-in-chief.

There is no doubt that our president has more support from the American people than the Democrats care, or are willing, to admit.

When a photo surfaced online of a caravan of President Trump’s supporters crossing the Whitestone Bridge in New York City, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called the caravan of Trump supporters a “pileup of chumps.”

As she retweeted the video of the large group of what the media has dubbed “Trump Trains” crossing the bridge and showing their support, her comment was directed toward the Trump supporters.

I took the Throggs Neck. Heard there was a pileup of chumps on the Whitestone https://t.co/Vbaug6OLjy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 1, 2020

Some observers noted, however, that Ocasio-Cortez never publicly denounces or makes any negative reference to the anti-Trump Black Lives Matter protesters, who frequently block traffic and cause massive destruction of property.

Typical of the Democrat’s response when it comes to any type of pro-Trump support, their childish name calling and bashing have done nothing to dissuade his supporters.

These mass showings of support come in many forms, from over-capacity crowds of spectators showing up to hear the president speak to huge flotillas of boats sailing across lakes and rivers in almost every state to the most current form, “Trump Trains.”

Trump Trains are large caravans that parade across cities, proudly displaying their love and support for our president. The Democrats hate every bit of support for the him.

Americans’ support has been well-documented over the years and has gained even more momentum over the last few months of this presidential campaign.

Even in states that typically elect Democratic leaders such as New York and California, President Trump has a record number of people proudly displaying their support.

A recent tweet sent by Alana Stewart, an actress and New York Times Best Seller List author, showed a Trump rally in Beverly Hills, California. She estimated the turnout to be about 10,000 people.

Earlier this month, at a Democratic rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden used the same word as Ocasio-Cortez — “chumps.” The remark came during his speech, when he referenced his opponent and the Trump supporters who had gathered near the event, honking their horns and waving flags.

Biden said:

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there.”

Four years ago, Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton also resorted to calling Trump supporters names, when she referred to them as a “basket of deplorables.”

The pejorative did not go down as planned, though, after Republicans chose to turn that statement into a rallying cry and a push for all Republicans to vote. Sarcasm ensued and t-shirts and hats were soon being marketed with the slogan.

This election is no different. The more degradation and name calling the Democrats spew, the larger and louder President Trump’s supporters get.

It appears that the continuous name calling over the years is a last-ditch effort to keep Democrats afloat in this election, as it was the last time Trump faced off against the left.

By the looks of the videos and photos showing up all over social media nationwide, Democrats’ tantrums are failing.

Their childish behavior and failed attempts at “clap-backs” on social media make them look more like toddlers rather than this nation’s leaders.

In the final days before the election, the Trump Trains continued to chug across America.

Take heed — get out and vote today. Make your voices heard. Let the Democrats know that we are all aboard the Trump Train. Whoo Whoo!

As election day closes in, pro-police “Trump Train” rallies are spreading all across America. The media is largely ignoring them.

Oct 20, 2020

The following contains editorial content written by a retired Chief of Police and current staff writer for Law Enforcement Today.

—

Next Saturday, October 24, supporters of President Donald Trump are poised to host a huge “Trump Parade” in the western part of Pennsylvania. Organizers are hoping the event will be the biggest such event the area has ever experienced.

“The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, and will span the tri-state area of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, beginning from points in each state in the morning and ending in St. Clairsville in the afternoon,” WTRF reported.

Organizers of the event say that attendees will be able to meet Republican candidates, as well as other local officials.

The outlet said that “Organizers hope to see 5,000 participants at the event.”

This past Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a pro-Trump parade in Lafayette, Indiana, Breitbart News reported.





“I want people in Lafayette to know that there are Trump supporters…we’re not afraid,” said the organizer of the event, Oscar Alvarez. “We’re not going to keep silent; we’re going to show our support,” he said.

On October 11, hundreds more attended yet another Trump parade in Ottoville, Ohio, Breitbart said.

“Bring all your Trump and American flags. Decorate your vehicles in support of President Trump and America. Invite all of yours [sic] friends. Going to cruise Ottoville. After the event support our local restaurants,” the events Facebook page said.

Dave Landwehr, who organized the event told reporters he was hopeful the parade would encourage citizens to vote in November.

“It’s a nice day…so this is something to get everybody out, you know since all this COVID’s going on, and it’s a beautiful day,” he added.

Last Saturday in Orange Beach, Alabama, a Bikers for Trump rally drew some 800 bikers, according to Breitbart News.

Video of the event showed hundreds of motorcycles riding through the area, flying American flags, Trump flags, and Thin Blue Line flags as they went through the area.

According to the Bikers for Trump PAC website, it is described as a “grassroots organization of patriotic citizen crusaders who are committed to supporting President Trump’s agenda and upholding American liberties.”

On October 12 in Proctorville, Ohio, a “get out and vote” ride was held, as cars trucks and other vehicles filled a parking lot near the Kroger’s. Despite the pouring rain, hundreds of cars turned out for the event.

More than 100 vehicles out here in Proctorville, OH for the third “Trump Train” rally. More on today’s event later tonight on @WOWK13News and https://t.co/gynROBu6at!#Trump2020 #BidenHarris2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/b5nG7bCSC4 — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 11, 2020

Rolling Trump rallies have become something of a phenomenon, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, and even boats participating in such events on land and water.





TRUMP PARADE IN BCS: The nearly one-hour long parade had 1300+ vehicles and more than 3,000 participants that went through Bryan and College Station. If you missed it, we have it streamed here on our web page –> https://t.co/ZL8kF3EO8H pic.twitter.com/mRtisoBFGN — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 11, 2020

Did you see this massive Trump parade in deep blue Beverly Hills? No? That’s because mainstream media doesn’t want you to see this enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/z3CmNToYBv — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) October 18, 2020

Birds eye view of the recent Boaters for Trump rally on Lake Norman in North Carolina WOW – North Carolina is @realDonaldTrump country! pic.twitter.com/FEZPrgYTJs — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) July 10, 2020

Last month in Hancock County, West Virginia, yet another “Trump Train” parade took place. You don’t see violence at these events, unless it comes from the Biden supporters and left-wing liberals who try to cause problems. Trump supporters are by and large very happy people, who love God and country.

The West Virginia event started at Hancock County GOP headquarters, then went to the Ohio County Airport, then eventually across the Moundsville Bridge into Ohio.

It ain’t West Virginia without a good ole trump parade 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YydiIXrkaa — Jamie ||-//🔥🐍 (@City4Tributes) October 18, 2020

“I’m proud to be part of it,” said Mac Warner, who was asked to be the grand marshal of the parade.

“Seeing this kind of enthusiasm for the President, for the Republican Party, for people who believe in God, America, capitalism, freedoms. That’s what this party stands for,” Warner said.

The chairperson of the Ohio County Republican Party, Elgine McCardle said that the participation in this event was the most she had seen thus far during campaign season.

“As they do down Route 2, they will pick up more people along the way. They keep adding, and adding, so we’re losing track fast. It’s fabulous,” McCardle said.

“This is fabulous because Americans are standing up. It’s not about party anymore. It’s about American freedom,” she said.

Some 300 to 500 cars were expected to get on the “Trump Train.”

Trump boat parade north shore MA to N.H. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/kIzSzDrNQW — tmmacd154 (@tmmacd154) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, in true blue New York, hundreds of supporters of the president rolled through the North Shore and areas of the Middle Country area during a huge caravan in support of Trump on Oct. 17.

A car rally in support of President Donald Trump rumbled through Nassau, the county Hillary Clinton won in 2016. https://t.co/bbw32gZaMq — Newsday (@Newsday) October 16, 2020

TBR Newsmedia reported that the parade, organized by Setauket Patriots, went through the area, with some cars waving flags supporting the president, some pictures, and many participants using bullhorns to show their support. Some of the participants covered their license plates to prevent from being doxed online, because as we know, liberals are a very “tolerant” lot.

Some liberals complained about the event, saying that the caravan was violating “noise codes.” Probably jealousy because Biden couldn’t get half a dozen cars to show up at a drive-in campaign event where he was appearing.

As usual, none of the participants in the New York parade were arrested or otherwise cited, however three individuals from a so-called “peace group” were arrested for standing in front of cars and holding their fists in the air.

So, even though the polls show Biden winning, it doesn’t “feel that way.

We’ve all seen the polls. Left-leaning news outlets gush that Joe Biden is going to beat President Trump in a landslide.

Trump is down 10, 11, 16 points to a man that calls a lid on his campaign most days at 9:00 a.m. We hear that Trump’s tweets “bother” suburban women. We hear that he “didn’t take COVID-19 seriously enough.”

View of the crowd here in Sanford, Florida. Trump’s first rally since being infected with Covid-19. Crowd is not socially distanced and lots of people with no masks. pic.twitter.com/IRy81n5Cws — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) October 12, 2020

He’s only condemned white supremacy 30 times instead of 40. We’ve heard it all.

Then we look at reality. Unless he’s on a teleprompter, Biden can’t answer simple questions without stumbling and bumbling. Some days he doesn’t remember what office he’s running for. He expects African Americans to vote for him, and if they’re undecided, he tells them “they ain’t black.”

Right on, right on, right on! It is superb to see these crowds lining up all day to hear our President. Folks, 3 weeks to jump on the Trump Train. #TrumpPence2020 https://t.co/aoKJccbj8q — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 13, 2020

For all the whining about President Trump being rude, or crass, has anyone seen Biden? “You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier” he told a young female in Iowa. He challenged another man to do pushups, and referred to him as “fat.” He got in the face of an auto worker who rightly accused Biden of wanting to take away guns.

A huge crowd of Trump supporters showed up for a Trump Rally Ride in Marquette, Michigan over the weekend. Enthusiasm for President Trump is UNMATCHED! pic.twitter.com/W419nClU3w — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Then, there are the stories. Corn pop. Attending the University of Delaware, a HBUC. Kids rubbing down the hair on his legs. Graduating at the top of his class in law school. There are scores upon scores of stories. Old Joe has a problem telling the truth.

The reason the left is mad is because today Joe Biden held a “drive-in car rally” with about 40 cars total.https://t.co/1epUvpMJiu — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) October 13, 2020

Biden accuses Trump of being a racist, and ignores his own racist past. Supporting Robert Byrd, who started the KKK in West Virginia. Saying that he didn’t want his kids to “grow up in a racial jungle.”

“Poor kids are just as smart as white kids.”

Barack Obama was the first “clean, articulate black man” out there.

“You cannot go into a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

You get the point.

Biden has taken nary a controversial question in any interviews or town halls. Thursday, amid a huge scandal over emails found on a computer belonging to his son, ABC News George Stephanopoulos never asked a question about the contents of the emails, which showed Biden involved in a quid pro quo involving Ukraine. Not one.

Yet, they continually grill President Trump about pretty much everything.

NOW: A massive crowd of Trump supporters marching to the front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/NTjz3Fqfs6 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 10, 2020

Then there is the enthusiasm gap. When you ask someone why they are voting FOR Joe Biden, they cannot answer you. They can tell you why they’re voting AGAINST President Trump.

How come the media hardly reported on this huge pro-Trump rally that was held in South Korea while Trump was holding negotiations with Kim Jong Un? pic.twitter.com/qWZInzQ1pa — Saul 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OldSchoolSaul) July 5, 2019

Have you actually met someone who is anxious to vote for a man with significant cognitive decline, who always looks and talks angry? Honestly, have you watched the man?

Huge turnout at the pro-Trump rally in London this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/cwK754tJPp — 96 Unlawfully Killed (@RichieG_LFC) July 13, 2018

The comparisons to ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s cranky old man character Walter are not that far-fetched. Biden just comes across as a crabby old man.

Joe Biden/ Jeff Dunham’s “Walter” photo: YouTube screenclip

Compare that to the president. Except when he’s being subject to a hit job such as what Chris Wallace and recently Savannah Guthrie pulled on him, he’s usually a pretty cheerful guy. Have you seen this man play a crowd?

This is only a tiny preview of the thousands that came out to support our President in Lexington, KY @realDonaldTrump! #Trump2020 #TrumpTrain pic.twitter.com/RCu4wFOJdo — Kathy Stuban (@kathystuban) October 11, 2020

His rallies are like rock concerts, with thousands, sometimes tens of thousands of people waiting in line, even pouring rain, for the opportunity to hear him speak.

President Trump has to hold his rallies on airport ramps and hangars to hold the number of people who come to hear him. Biden has a “drive-in” “rally” that has maybe 10 cars there. It’s embarrassing, quite frankly. You almost feel sorry for him.

Have you seen the Trump parades? Hundreds of enthusiastic people driving with Trump paraphernalia on their vehicles, just out there having a good time. How about the boat regattas? Hundreds of boats in places such as Florida, New York, even Massachusetts for God’s sake.

The #TrumpTrain here in Ohio is ready for FOUR MORE YEARS 🇺🇸🚂 pic.twitter.com/sm2LTfZiiI — John Pence (@jepence) October 16, 2020

Now, I’ve heard people say, at least in my neck of the woods, that they see more Biden signs than Trump signs, and that may be true. However, first of all, I am in a very blue state. It is hardly unexpected when you live in a liberal la-la land that you would see more signs for a Democrat. With that said, there is probably another explanation.

Some liberals are crazy. Plain and simple.

A Trump sign in your yard, or bumper sticker on your vehicle is an invitation for some angry, left-wing, unhinged loon to take a knife to your tires, smash your windows, or dump acid on the hood (all of which have been done this election cycle, by the way).

Just this past week, a man had his truck torched because he had the audacity to show his support for President Trump.

The Trump train is in New Jersey #trump pic.twitter.com/7OKmX9t3jm — THE XRP BULLY (@THEXRPBULLY) October 11, 2020

Then there is the issue of personal safety. Put a Trump sign or flag up on your house and it’s an invitation to get your house egged, have protesters show up at your door, or have your family harassed. For some, it is simply not worth the risk to their families.

Time was in this country, you could have a difference of opinion and people would respect that. Now, people have actually lost their jobs for supporting a particular point of view, usually a conservative one.

People are, in a word, unhinged. That likely explains why you do not see a lot of visible support for President Trump, at least where I live.

Polls? I remember 2016 and what happened with the polls. They were wrong…dead wrong. Oh yes, I know…” but Hillary won the popular vote.” Sorry, our system doesn’t care who is the most popular in California and New York.

Why would anyone want two or three states to decide for the rest of the country who the president is for the entire country? Our system was set up for a reason and it has worked spectacularly for nearly 250 years.

People still showing up for the Trump Train! CHOOCHOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1imPSbUdAu — Sandy Ramos (@sandy_lpd) October 10, 2020

President Trump’s approval currently stands at 51%. No incumbent president with an approval number that high has lost their election…ever. Could history change this year? Perhaps. But it just “feels” like Biden isn’t winning right now.

–

