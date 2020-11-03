https://www.dailywire.com/news/all-voting-machines-temporarily-went-down-in-georgia-county-that-trump-won-in-2016

“Officials say workers in Spalding County incorrectly loaded information onto the poll pads Tuesday morning so none of the machines were working,” the report said.

Quickly trying to fix the problem, county officials “rushed thousands of provisional ballots to each precinct so voting could continue,” WSBTV said, adding that “many voters spent much or the morning standing in line. Some chose to come back later in the day.”

Tuesday morning, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents to the error via Facebook: “The computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down. The problem is being worked on and hopefully will be resolved quickly. Until the issue is fixed, paper ballots are being used at all locations.”