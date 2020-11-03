https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/03/already-with-the-excuses-media-spin-on-trump-performing-well-with-floridas-cuban-voters-has-begun/

As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called Florida for President Trump.

What made a difference was how well Trump performed with Latinos:

However, CNN’s Oliver Darcy shared something from FiveThirtyEight that claims Latinos were targeted by ads containing “misinformation.” What was that “misinformation”? That Joe Biden is linked to those with socialist desires:

On MSNBC, Al Sharpton said this:

It’s “misinformation” and “propaganda” to link Biden to socialist Democrats who support him? Not everybody agrees:

Um, yeah.

So often media claims of “disinformation” are, ironically, disinformation.

It’s only “disinformation” for MSM types who have chosen to ignore reality.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...