https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/03/already-with-the-excuses-media-spin-on-trump-performing-well-with-floridas-cuban-voters-has-begun/
As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called Florida for President Trump.
What made a difference was how well Trump performed with Latinos:
Florida @CBSNewsPoll Exit Poll:
Among Hispanics
Biden 53%
Trump 45% pic.twitter.com/BiHvuMI9Ad
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 4, 2020
However, CNN’s Oliver Darcy shared something from FiveThirtyEight that claims Latinos were targeted by ads containing “misinformation.” What was that “misinformation”? That Joe Biden is linked to those with socialist desires:
“There was also a lot of Spanish-language disinformation targeting Latinos in Florida this year,” @KaleighRogers points out. “Some of the key messages were trying to link Biden with socialism, which has a very strong impact with some communities…” https://t.co/Ul4OVvKpy5 pic.twitter.com/MDZFaJvH4B
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 4, 2020
On MSNBC, Al Sharpton said this:
.@TheRevAl: Florida’s Cuban voters are susceptible to Republican “propaganda” about socialism pic.twitter.com/TvYAhCXtLJ
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020
It’s “misinformation” and “propaganda” to link Biden to socialist Democrats who support him? Not everybody agrees:
that’s…not disinformation. jesus already with the excuses?
— tyler thiel (@tthiel12) November 4, 2020
Biden’s policies and alliances with Sanders, AOC, Warren, etc. did most of the heavy lifting on linking him to socialism, champ.
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) November 4, 2020
Um, yeah.
The Cubans live through Socialism, and these petty excuses they see right through them too!
— Gabriela 🇺🇸 (@gmcinny) November 4, 2020
An example of the overuse of the term “disinformation” to describe normal political hyperbole. Nobody says it’s “disinformation” when Democrats call Trump a fascist, for example. https://t.co/hFneQGFkdN
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2020
Either minority voters were just tricked by disinformation OR
maybe having your party clearly move to the far-left in policy and promoting DSA figures like AOC/Sanders as representatives of the party played a role in convincing those voters the Dem Party isn’t for them. https://t.co/Y2XtbMN8IC
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2020
Here comes the media disinformation campaign explaining how “racist” Trump won so many Hispanics.
Of course they quietly imply that Latinos are too stupid to make up their own minds.
They are not. https://t.co/HGBexsSnvx
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020
So often media claims of “disinformation” are, ironically, disinformation.
this is repulsive and part of the reason some hispanics broke with democrats https://t.co/0rX3ockRGp
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 4, 2020
Beyond a ridiculous take.
This is not disinformation at all. https://t.co/T2rK5IgtBu
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 4, 2020
“disinformation” https://t.co/jGyB3k1P9J
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) November 4, 2020
It’s only “disinformation” for MSM types who have chosen to ignore reality.