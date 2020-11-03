http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FmwKi16U8yg/

During NBC’s election coverage on Tuesday, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell stated that President Donald Trump’s “false claim” that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is a socialist “really has borne fruit” in Florida.

Mitchell said, “We’re talking now about Florida. We’re talking about Cuban Americans, Venezuelan Americans. And that really is the foreign policy of this administration. Pompeo — Secretary Pompeo has been hammering that home. The president has been really disciplined in his message on Joe Biden being a socialist, a false claim, but that really has borne fruit. They were, as we’ve been pointing out, in Miami-Dade in particular, slow to canvas, and it was because of COVID. But that caution on COVID has cost Joe Biden a lot in Florida.”

(h/t NewsBusters)

