On Tuesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won reelection in spite of the Democrats having spent nearly $100 million in an attempt to get Amy McGrath to unseat him.

Another race the Democrats dumped a lot of money into was the effort to defeat Sen. Lindsey Graham, and that is another fail:

Womp womp!

What’s the carbon footprint of the Democrats setting fire to all that cash?

