https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-progressives-democrats-election/2020/11/03/id/995102

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the “squad,” said progressives have won the “generational moment” and that momentum is on their side, the Independent reports.

The Democrat lawmaker, who is running for reelection in New York’s 14th congressional district, made the comments during a Monday video interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that this movement is not only succeeding, but that it’s growing,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She said she hopes that the “squad,” which consists of herself and other first-term Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, will gain more members after the election.

“We’re winning! We’re doing this thing, and as crazy as it looks at this present moment can feel and as much work as we have to do. I’m already tired for all the work we have to do no matter what the outcome is,” she told Sanders. “The fact of the matter is that the momentum is on our side, and that we’re winning, and that we’ve won the generational argument, and that millennials are radicalized.”

She said she is “incredibly excited” and believes “we are winning this” thanks to a large voter turnout from Generation Z.

