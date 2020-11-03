https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-senate-runoff-election/2020/11/03/id/995238

GOP Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are likely headed to a runoff race in Georgia’s special Senate election, according to the Associated Press.

Neither candidate garnered more than the 50% threshold needed to win outright and avoid a January runoff. But Loeffler and Warnock appeared to win enough votes to advance to a runoff. They both captured more than 28% of the vote.

Loeffler, who was specially appointed to the seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last year, edged out her GOP opponent Rep. Doug Collins.

Collins tweeted late Tuesday that he called Loeffler and “congratulated her on making the runoff.”

“She has my support and endorsement,” he wrote. “I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America.”

Warnock received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, The Hill reports.

He was leading Loeffler by less than 5,000 votes on Tuesday.

“I’ve been standing up for everyday people, ordinary people, decent hard-working people, some at the very bottom, my entire life and I’m not about to stop now,” Warnock said in an address Tuesday night.

