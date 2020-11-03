https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/ayanna-pressley-pre-emptively-blames-post-election-violence-on-trumps-hateful-rhetoric-that-has-emboldened-white-supremacists-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
'The greatest tweet in history': Iowahawk shares Jeffrey Toobin's old article which recommends 'shame' as a punishment
October 20, 2020
'Where are the #MeToo people?': Joe Biden speaks with Jacob Blake on the phone, shares words from Psalms
September 3, 2020
Mark Levin has a question for the FBI after Sean Parnell's home and office were vandalized
November 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy