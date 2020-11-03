https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/bam-kimberley-strassel-puts-the-final-nail-in-the-credibility-coffins-of-many-msm-loved-polling-outlets/

Many pollsters had a bad year in 2016, and 2020 isn’t shaping up to be much better.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel used just two states that have already been called in favor of President Trump as examples. First off, Trump has won Florida, and yet the polls showed something very different:

Ohio has also been called for Trump by a wide margin, but again, the polls were elsewhere:

RIP to the polling industry.

