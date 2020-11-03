https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/bam-kimberley-strassel-puts-the-final-nail-in-the-credibility-coffins-of-many-msm-loved-polling-outlets/

Many pollsters had a bad year in 2016, and 2020 isn’t shaping up to be much better.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel used just two states that have already been called in favor of President Trump as examples. First off, Trump has won Florida, and yet the polls showed something very different:

I like to put things on the record. Final Florida (MSM-loved) polls:

Quinnipiac: Biden +5

Reuters/Ipsos: Biden +4

CNBC/Change: Biden +3#Election2020 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

Ohio has also been called for Trump by a wide margin, but again, the polls were elsewhere:

Again, for the record. The final (mainstream) Ohio polls:

Quinnipiac: Biden +4

Emerson: Biden +1

Quinnipiac: Biden +5

Trump, with 94% reporting, winning by +8 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

RIP to the polling industry.

Looks like the unemployment rate is going to be going up soon. A lot of polsters are permanently out of business after this election — Joe Linnehan (@SunshineStag) November 4, 2020

Love your setting records straight 😁 — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 Voted❤️🇺🇸 (@Serafinos) November 4, 2020

