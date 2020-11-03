https://newsthud.com/watch-biden-comes-clean-and-admits-day-1-hes-going-to-violate-the-constitution/

Biden finally comes clean and admits he is going to violate the constitution.

During a desperate rally with former President Barack Obama Biden admitted he’s going to impose a “national mandate” on masks on the first day in office.

On September 16th, Biden said that a national mask mandate is constitutional and that he would lobby every person in government to mandate masks. Now, with the election on the line, Biden is throwing the constitution out the window.

It also appears we may be headed toward another lockdown, the talking points from the Biden team are everything is “on the table to keep Americans safe.”

Biden’s comments about a national mask mandate could be just as destructive as his comments during the last debate about fracking. Pennsylvania is swinging hard in President Trump’s direction, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is concerned.

Fetterman is from the western part of the state and he understands what’s happening…

Democrats are starting to get so worried that they are already spinning the narrative that if Biden loses it’s because Trump cheated.

This “warning” is the excuse Antfia and far-left groups are going to use to riot across the country.

November 1, 2020

