Biden finally comes clean and admits he is going to violate the constitution.

During a desperate rally with former President Barack Obama Biden admitted he’s going to impose a “national mandate” on masks on the first day in office.

On September 16th, Biden said that a national mask mandate is constitutional and that he would lobby every person in government to mandate masks. Now, with the election on the line, Biden is throwing the constitution out the window.

Biden in Flint, Mich.: “On Day 1 of my presidency,” I’m going to impose a “national mandate” on masks, social distancing pic.twitter.com/6gxyEv4Wzx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 1, 2020

It also appears we may be headed toward another lockdown, the talking points from the Biden team are everything is “on the table to keep Americans safe.”

Biden surrogate Pete Buttigieg doubles down – LOCKDOWN is “on the table” with Joe Biden!

pic.twitter.com/cztq308CWU — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 1, 2020

Biden’s comments about a national mask mandate could be just as destructive as his comments during the last debate about fracking. Pennsylvania is swinging hard in President Trump’s direction, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is concerned.

Fetterman is from the western part of the state and he understands what’s happening…

The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in. https://t.co/YANdwqbdYG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2020

That’s not photoshop. That’s a @Reuters image of Butler. The Battle for Pennsylvania, and maybe the Presidency will be won or lost by you. pic.twitter.com/u3xvRvc7KS — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2020

Democrats are starting to get so worried that they are already spinning the narrative that if Biden loses it’s because Trump cheated.

Polls released now on the eve of the Election are predictive polls & no longer ‘snapshot in time’ polls. If @JoeBiden leads by double digits, but @realDonaldTrump somehow ‘wins’ by a point or two, it won’t be the polls that are wrong — the fix will be in.pic.twitter.com/BVYjj5etbH — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) October 31, 2020

This “warning” is the excuse Antfia and far-left groups are going to use to riot across the country.

