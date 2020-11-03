https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/beverly-hills-election-2020-civil-unrest/2020/11/03/id/995155

The city of Beverly Hills, California, is taking major precautions to control potential “civil unrest” on Election Day at a cost of $5 million, reports Fox News.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has hired 80 armed security guards and supplemented its force with SWAT officers, two sergeants and an armored tactical vehicle from the Santa Paula Police Department to provide extra protection at polling places and in upscale residential and business areas.

The report comes a day after Beverly Hills police declared an unlawful assembly at the site of a rally supporting President Donald Trump after a counter-protester reportedly got into a fight with a pro-Trump demonstrator.

“As Election Day approaches and with the potential of increased demonstrations and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach to ensure a safe community for residents, businesses and visitors,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said in a message to the community. “Beginning on Halloween and through election week, the Beverly Hills Police Department will be on full alert throughout the residential and business districts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

