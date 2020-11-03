https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-goes-nuts-our-planet-will-never-recover-if-trump-is-re-elected

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden launched baseless claims against President Donald Trump on Monday night in his final pitch to voters, claiming without evidence that the planet “will never recover” if Trump is re-elected.

“If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, our planet will never recover,” Biden claimed.

If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, our planet will never recover. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Biden’s extreme proposals on climate and energy could cost him dearly in the election after he has expressed support throughout the course of the campaign for putting the clamps on fracking, even though his campaign claims that is not his official position. Even CNN has reported that it is “false” to say that Biden has not expressed opposition to fracking.

During the final presidential debate, Trump and Biden sparred over Biden’s previous remarks about fracking.

“We’re going to have the greatest economy in the world,” Trump said. “But if you want to kill the economy, get rid of your oil industry. And what about fracking? Now we have to ask him about fracking.”

“I have never said I oppose fracking,” Biden claimed.

“You said it on tape,” Trump fired back.

“I—show the tape, put it on your website,” Biden yelled. “The fact of the matter is he’s flat lying.”

Almost instantly, Trump’s social media team tweeted out a video of Biden making the remarks.

DANA BASH, CNN HOST: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration? BIDEN: No, we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those. … BIDEN TALKING TO YOUNG PERSON: I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel. … BIDEN AT MSNBC DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: No more, no new fracking. … BIDEN DURING CNBC INTERVIEW: I’d gradually move away from fracking. … KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, AT CNN TOWN HALL: And I think it’s critically important on day one that we end any fossil fuel leases on public lands. … VOTER: But, like, what about, say, stopping fracking and stopping … pipeline and structure… BIDEN TALKING TO VOTER: Yes. Yes. No pipeline, exactly. … BIDEN AT RALLY: They want to do the same thing I want to do; they want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels. … HARRIS AT CNN TOWN HALL: There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.

During the same debate, Biden said, “I would transition from the oil industry, yes. It’s a big statement because the oil industry pollutes significantly. … It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”

Biden’s team was left scrambling after the debate trying to do damage control for the 77-year-old.

Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tried to “clarify” Biden’s remarks, according to Washington Post reporter Annie Linskey.

Linskey tweeted: “Biden’s team seeks to clarify Biden’s remarks on the oil industry, with @KBeds saying that Biden was referring to ending oil subsidies.”

Bloomberg reporter Ari Natter tweeted out post-debate remarks from Biden on the issue, which appeared to again add confusion to the matter.

“They’re not going to lose their jobs. A lot more jobs are going to be created in other industries,” Biden said. “Eventually we’re going to have to go to all — we’re not going to be able to get rid of fossil fuels, getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels. But we’re not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

