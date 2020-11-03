https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/biden-introduces-granddaughter-dead-son/

(DAILY MAIL) — Joe Biden made an embarrassing gaffe during his final pit stop on election day as he introduced his granddaughter Finnegan as his late son Beau Biden, then called her by her cousin Natalie’s name, before finally correctly introducing Natalie as Beau’s daughter to a crowd of supporters in Philadelphia.

‘This is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware,’ he said as he put his arm around Finnegan’s shoulder.

He then continued with the slip-up by calling her Natalie and saying she is Beau’s daughter. Natalie, 16, is Beau’s daughter while Finnegan, 20, is actually Biden’s other son Hunter’s daughter.

