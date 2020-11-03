https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-will-rush-to-declare-victory-if-news-orgs-declare-he-won-report-says

Joe Biden’s advisors are stating that if news organizations declare him the winner in the presidential election on Tuesday night, he will quickly address the nation as the victor, even if President Trump challenges the declaration from news organizations in court, a report states.

“Biden advisers learned the lesson of 2000, when Al Gore hung back while George W. Bush declared victory in that contested election, putting the Democrat on the defensive while Bush acted like the winner. So if Biden is declared the winner, he’ll begin forming his government and looking presidential — and won’t yield to doubts Trump might try to sow,” Axios reported.

“The transition would move with unprecedented speed,” Axios added, as they hyped a Biden transition: “Biden had eight years in the White House, and he’s surrounded by aides with decades of government experience. So the transition has made the most thorough agency-by-agency preparations in history, including offices no one’s thinking about. Biden has blueprints for staffing every single agency, and has extensive plans for executive orders, including ones to undo Trump actions.”

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon boasted at a Monday briefing, “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.” She had previously stated, “I think it’s really important that we disaggregate this narrative that Trump could make it seem like he won when he didn’t win,” then caterwauled, “Of course, we are very conscientious of the fact that there is no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump and what he’ll try to do,” so the Biden campaign is “doing everything on the front end.”

In September, Josh Mendelsohn, the CEO of Hawkfish, a top Democratic data and analytics firm that works for works for the pro-Biden Super PACs Unite Our Country, American Bridge, and the Democratic National Committee, stated:

We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump. … When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage. It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.

Ellen Konar, Hawkfish’s vice president of voter research, echoed that President Trump might prematurely declare victory: “We can anticipate that the president and at least Fox News likely, but many others, are going to declare victory at that point. They’re not going to say, ‘Oh, let’s hold off. We don’t have all the ballots in.’” She added, “If you have developed antibodies to the virus or you feel comfortable being at a voting place,” that’s one way to verify “your vote will be in the initial count.”

