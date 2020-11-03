https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/524188-blue-dots-painted-in-front-of-biden-supporters-homes-in-california

Residents of Roseville, Calif., have reported blue dots being spray-painted in front of homes with Biden-Harris campaign signs, local affiliate KCRA-TV reports.

Roseville resident Adam Quilici told the news outlet that he was making breakfast when a neighbor told him to look in front of his home. He said a blue dot was painted in the road in front of his house.

Other residents told the news outlet they believe the dots were painted between Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The houses that were targeted have Biden-Harris signs in front of them — every single one,” Quilici told KCRA-TV. “There aren’t any blue dots anywhere where there are not those signs present.”

Quilici called the police, according to the news outlet, and they told him that they believed him after making sure it had nothing to do with utilities.

“This is not just a smashed pumpkin on Halloween,” Quilici said. “This is like a message and I’m not really OK with it.”

The Roseville Police Department told KCRA-TV that several calls were made concerning the blue dots. It said that the dots only appeared in one neighborhood, and that none of the signs were damaged.

The Hill has reached out to the police department for comment.

The Roseville incident is not the only report of threats toward supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump ‘believes his fame gives him the right to grab’ women Omarosa backs Biden, predicts Trump will lose Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states MORE (D-Calif.).

Across the country in Maryland, a letter was sent to a home with Biden-Harris signs that specifically threatened to beat Biden and rape Harris. It also appeared to threaten former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords (D), who became a staunch advocate for gun control legislation after she was critically wounded in a 2011 shooting.

“If you are a Biden-Harris supporter, you will be targeted. We have a list of homes by your election signs. We will not comply or give anything up, especially our guns,” the letter reportedly stated, according to local Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

