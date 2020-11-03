https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-breaking-decision-desk-calls-florida-trump/

Since 1920 only two candidates won the election without winning Florida.

TRUMP WINS FLORIDA!

Earlier….

HUGE FLORIDA RESULTS: Trump 94% Likely to Win Florida — Is Winning HISPANICS IN FLORIDA at 53%

