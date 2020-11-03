https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-breaking-decision-desk-calls-florida-trump/
Since 1920 only two candidates won the election without winning Florida.
TRUMP WINS FLORIDA!
Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes
Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST
All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020
Earlier….
HUGE FLORIDA RESULTS: Trump 94% Likely to Win Florida — Is Winning HISPANICS IN FLORIDA at 53%
The post BOOM! Breaking: Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.