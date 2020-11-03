https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-las-vegas-betting-odds-officially-flip-trump-trump-moves-ahead-ohio/
The Las Vegas betting odds officially flipped to President Trump.
Vegas odds just officially flipped to Trump…
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2020
Trump is up in Vegas!
Vegas just flipped from 65 Biden to 65 Trump. First time since May they gave Trump the advantage.
— Chuck Soltys (@ChuckSoltys) November 4, 2020
Vegas bookmakers just officially switched to favor Trump. They were previously going for Biden.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020
BREAKING Trump takes the lead in Ohio:
Trump 2,129,977 49.38%
Biden 2,127,535 49.32%
votes counted. Estimated 70.6% – 83.9% in
Via @DecisionDeskHQ
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 4, 2020