Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) has won reelection against Amy McGrath in Kentucky.

Fox News called the Kentucky senate race for Mitch McConnell with 32% of the vote count reporting.

According to the Associated Press, with 37% reporting, Mitch McConnell is leading 59.7% with 480,000 votes vs Amy McGrath 36.1% with 290,152 votes.

Fox says Mitch McConnell has won pic.twitter.com/OjDTOYaYdf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

The Associated Press also called Kentucky for President Trump.

Kentucky has 8 electoral votes.

Democratic donors spent more than $100 million opposing Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and he wins.

