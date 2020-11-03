https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-polling-firm-waits-until-final-day-to-release-results-and-trump-wins/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump with Jason Whitlock at White House…
October 23, 2020
Trump drops the mic…
October 19, 2020
Reuters hack Jeff Mason busted by photo…
September 8, 2020
Seattle Morning March just shut down southbound I-5 highway (raw)…
September 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy