President Donald Trump has won the battleground state of Florida, collecting 29 electoral votes, Decision Desk HQ reports.

“Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST,” the outlet posted Tuesday night.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

As noted by John Gage, Trump made significant inroads with Hispanic voters within the state:

Trump outperforming his 2016 numbers in Florida among Hispanic majority precincts by 11%. pic.twitter.com/jwCkXNe129 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) November 4, 2020

Hispanic voters per early 2020 exit polls: Florida:

2016: Clinton +27

2020: Biden +8 Georgia:

2016: Clinton +40

2020: Biden +25 Ohio:

2016: Clinton +41

2020: Biden +24 CNN — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

As noted by Herald Tribune, the GOP saw massive turnout from heavy Republican counties, such as Escambia and Santa Rosa, both breaking previous vote total records by midday Tuesday:

Escambia County’s unofficial turnout numbers reported that 155,441 ballots had been cast as of 2 p.m. The number is 217 votes higher that the record 2016 number of 155,224. Total turnout in the county was at 66.93% with 25,037 people voting in person by 2 p.m. Tuesday. The number of votes casts in Santa Rosa County has topped the number cast in the 2016 presidential election as of 1 p.m. Santa Rosa County unofficial turnout numbers report that 95,789 voters have so far cast ballots in the 2020 race. The number is already 6,685 votes higher than the record number set in 2016.

Alternatively, pollster Nate Silver noted just before the polls in Florida closed that there was a “very big blue shift over the course of the day.”

“From 4pm to 6pm, the partisan split in Broward was D43/R22/I35 (D+21). A very big blue shift over the course of the day,” he posted, added, “Since 6pm in Broward (10 minutes until polls close): D45/R17/I37 (D +28). Democrats closing the Florida in-person vote much stronger than they started it.”

Since 6pm in Broward (10 minutes until polls close): D45/R17/I37 (D +28). Democrats closing the Florida in-person vote much stronger than they started it. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 3, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire’s Ian Hawthorn, Florida has recently emerged as a vital battleground state — with some superstitious standing:

In recent years, Florida has emerged as a perennial battleground state. In 2000, it required a month of legal fighting to break the 48.8% tie between George W. Bush and Al Gore, and in 2012, Florida was the only state decided by less than 1%, with Barack Obama edging out Mitt Romney by 50% to 49.1%. In 2016, Trump won the state by just 112,911 votes, or 1.2% of the electorate. For the superstitious among us, Florida has an uncanny knack of siding with the election winner. Except for 1992 — when the state voted in favor of the incumbent President George HW Bush instead of Bill Clinton — Florida has voted with the winner in every presidential election since 1964.

