https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-biden-named-winners-in-states-as-election-results-begin-rolling-in

President Donald Trump opened up election night on Tuesday night with a series of victories in states that he was projected to win, including Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden scored his first victory of the night in Vermont and Virginia.

The New York Times needle tracker also gave positive signs for Trump, signaling that he has more than a 95% of chance of winning Florida.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.