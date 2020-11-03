https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-update-early-voter-turnout-florida-indicates-big-day-president-trump/

Early voting in the very important state of Florida is showing a very strong turnout for President Trump.

President Trump visited Democrat stronghold two nights ago and held a huge rally after midnight:

OMG What a MAGA Crowd at Midnight in Miami! https://t.co/BFhLLlQ3Ul — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) November 2, 2020

Today early voting out of Florida shows a likely Red Wave by day’s end:

#FL 09:40am update. Red Tsunami coming!! Miami-Dade and Sarasota aren’t included in this data, but their combined impact will be minimal. We’re still looking at 300k+ R lead by the end of the day. I predict Trump wins FL by at least 5%. As goes FL, so goes the nation! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rNV4WuHTXG — au ng (@athein1) November 3, 2020

A Florida County which Obama won in 2012 is currently showing President Trump annihilating Sleepy Joe Biden:

In 2012, Obama won Pinellas County, Florida. Today, Trump is ANNIHILATING Biden about 75%-25% in Pinellas. pic.twitter.com/BzbZZjdSUq — AirBoss Analytics (@AirBossUT5) November 3, 2020

On the other hand, early results out of Democrat stronghold Broward County are abysmal:

Broward Election Day Ds up only 2,200 No, not a typo — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 3, 2020

It looks like Florida is voting for Trump and dancing to the song, ‘I will vote for Donald Trump’:

Oh Ya Dancing at the Miami Trump Rally… pic.twitter.com/XjgdY9MRJE — John Di Lemme (@John_Di_Lemme) November 2, 2020

Why is this important? The reason is because no President has won without winning Florida since 1996:

Clark, a UCF historian and political analyst, said it’s been almost 100 years since a Republican has won the White House without taking the state of Florida. The last time it happened was in 1924 with President Calvin Coolidge, said Clark. When it comes to Florida and it’s 29 electoral votes, the Interstate 4 corridor, through Central Florida to Tampa, is key in determining which way the purple state goes. “They will determine who wins Florida; since 1996, whoever wins the majority of those seven counties has gone to the White House,” said Clark.

Today things are looking up for President Trump!

