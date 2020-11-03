https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/burst-water-pipe-might-delay-the-vote-count-from-atlantas-county-until-as-late-as-friday/
We’re hearing a lot on the cable networks about how closely everyone is watching Georgia, but Ben Brasch says they might not have a vote count tonight for Fulton County — home of Atlanta — because of a burst water pipe that delayed processing of mail-in absentee ballots.
Officials: We won’t have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians. Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged. @ajc #gapol
— Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020
Pretty massive news: the largest county covering Atlanta will have its results delayed significantly… might not have full results for Georgia until Wednesday https://t.co/5bbPJDlomQ
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 4, 2020
Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail, elections officials said.
One board member thinks we won’t have results until Friday.
— Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020
Friday?
Of course this happens here.
— Greg Sirico (@GregSirico) November 4, 2020
Would we expect anything else in 2020?
— sharonzee (@sharonmz) November 4, 2020
Pictures or it didn’t happen
— East Concord Driving Range Pro (@Garcelon) November 4, 2020
What a coincidence. A water pipe burst on election day but was fine every day before.
— Supernatural Parents (@PattiandZari) November 4, 2020
🤡
— Mark Riedel (@markriedel1977) November 4, 2020
Because water pipes randomly burst all the time…
— Chance (@tweeting_chance) November 4, 2020
Unacceptable. This stuff only seems to happen when Democrats are in charge.
— Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) November 4, 2020
So much bullshit happening
— cassidy lane (@LannyWarwick) November 4, 2020
* * *
Update:
The New York Times weighs in on Georgia:
NYT needle: Florida – 94% tilt to Trump. Georgia – 62% tilt to Trump.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2020