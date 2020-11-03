https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/burst-water-pipe-might-delay-the-vote-count-from-atlantas-county-until-as-late-as-friday/

We’re hearing a lot on the cable networks about how closely everyone is watching Georgia, but Ben Brasch says they might not have a vote count tonight for Fulton County — home of Atlanta — because of a burst water pipe that delayed processing of mail-in absentee ballots.

Officials: We won’t have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians. Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged. @ajc #gapol — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

Pretty massive news: the largest county covering Atlanta will have its results delayed significantly… might not have full results for Georgia until Wednesday https://t.co/5bbPJDlomQ — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 4, 2020

Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail, elections officials said. One board member thinks we won’t have results until Friday. — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) November 4, 2020

Friday?

Of course this happens here. — Greg Sirico (@GregSirico) November 4, 2020

Would we expect anything else in 2020? — sharonzee (@sharonmz) November 4, 2020

Pictures or it didn’t happen — East Concord Driving Range Pro (@Garcelon) November 4, 2020

What a coincidence. A water pipe burst on election day but was fine every day before. — Supernatural Parents (@PattiandZari) November 4, 2020

🤡 — Mark Riedel (@markriedel1977) November 4, 2020

Because water pipes randomly burst all the time… — Chance (@tweeting_chance) November 4, 2020

Unacceptable. This stuff only seems to happen when Democrats are in charge. — Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) November 4, 2020

So much bullshit happening — cassidy lane (@LannyWarwick) November 4, 2020

* * *

Update:

The New York Times weighs in on Georgia:

NYT needle: Florida – 94% tilt to Trump. Georgia – 62% tilt to Trump. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2020

