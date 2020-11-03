https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/burst-water-pipe-might-delay-the-vote-count-from-atlantas-county-until-as-late-as-friday/

We’re hearing a lot on the cable networks about how closely everyone is watching Georgia, but Ben Brasch says they might not have a vote count tonight for Fulton County — home of Atlanta — because of a burst water pipe that delayed processing of mail-in absentee ballots.

Friday?

* * *

Update:

The New York Times weighs in on Georgia:

