CALIFORNIA—A study has found that the state of California is the #1 exporter of terrible governmental policies.

“California now leads the nation in population, economic production, and exporting terrible ideas to the rest of the nation,” said the lead researcher for the study, Dr. Henry Willikers. “Other states don’t even come close to the number of bad ideas, stupid policies, and terrible candidates exported to the other states. New York is in a distant second.”

“As more people flee the state and then support the exact same policies that caused them to leave California in the first place, the state is taking the lead as the top exporter of bad ideas.”

Many of the other states are considering a travel ban.

