Conservative commentator and culture warrior Candace Owens announced on Election Day that she is moving to Nashville, Tennessee, and joining the Daily Wire team.

Owens, the founder of BLEXIT and author of Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation, made the announcement while appearing on The Daily Wire’s election coverage livestream, which can be accessed here.

“Candace Owens is coming to Nashville, baby!” Owens told Daily Wire viewers.

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing hinted at Owens’ new position during the livestream coverage.

“Candace is going to make the move with us to Nashville,” Boreing said. “I don’t want to tell people too much what we’re working on … but we are working on a show together; Candace and I have been collaborating behind the scenes.”

Boreing said the show will be taped before a live studio audience in Nashville and set for viewing come the beginning of March.

The show will be “different in kind” than anything that’s happened in conservative new media, Boreing promised.

“I’m so excited. I think the time is now. The energy feels right,” Owens responded, adding that it’s “high time” conservatives become united.

The rumors are true.

I’m moving to Nashville and joining the Daily Wire!! This was a tough secret to keep.

