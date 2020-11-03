https://nypost.com/2020/11/02/record-number-of-american-children-tested-positive-for-covid-19-last-week/

More than 61,000 American children tested positive for coronavirus last week — the highest amount of any seven-day span since the pandemic began, new data shows.

The number of new cases among children was reported by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, who have been compiling weekly coronavirus numbers across the country.

From Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, a record 61,447 children tested positive, the report shows.

“This is a stark reminder of the impact this pandemic is having on everyone – including our children and adolescents,” American Academy of Pediatrics President Sally Goza said in a statement.

“This virus is highly contagious, and as we see spikes in many communities, children are more likely to be infected, too.”

Overall, since the onset of the pandemic, over 853,000 children have contracted COVID-19.

AAP says they collect data from 49 states, New York City, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam.

Ages of those considered children vary by state. In New York City, for example, those up to age 17 are considered children.

In Tennessee and South Carolina, the age range for children is 0 to 20.

