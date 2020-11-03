https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-video-philadelphia-poll-watcher-prevented-entering-polling-place-video/
A Philadelphia poll watcher was prevented from entering a polling place in Philly this morning.
The poll watcher who presented an ID was not allowed in the building.
The entire incident was caught on video.
Via Will Chamberlain:
A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020
Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate
It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020