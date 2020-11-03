https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-video-philadelphia-poll-watcher-prevented-entering-polling-place-video/

A Philadelphia poll watcher was prevented from entering a polling place in Philly this morning.

The poll watcher who presented an ID was not allowed in the building.

The entire incident was caught on video.

Via Will Chamberlain:

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Here’s the poll watcher’s certificate It makes clear that it allows the holder to watch at any polling place in the city pic.twitter.com/0lRgIFekKg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

