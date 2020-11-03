https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-says-people-infected-with-ccp-virus-can-still-vote-in-person_3563103.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance Monday saying that voters infected with the CCP virus can still safely cast their ballots in person, given they adhere to the health agency’s recommendations.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC said, noting that those who have tested positive, or are undergoing quarantine after possible exposure to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, should follow guidance to ensure they don’t infect poll workers and other voters.

“This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting,” the health agency said. “You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location. Check with local authorities for any additional guidance.”

The updated guidance encourages voters to wear a mask to the polls, to bring tissues, hand sanitizer, and a black ink pen, avoid touching surfaces, stay at least six feet away from others, and to wash hands before and after voting.

The CDC urged that people should use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol before and after touching items that many others may have touched, such as door handles.

Voters infected or potentially exposed to the virus should also inform poll workers upon their arrival to the polling location, and minimize the time spent at the polls.

Poll workers should also be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields, respiratory protection, gloves, and gowns, and should be trained to use them appropriately, the agency said.

“CDC’s recommendations for isolating someone who has COVID-19 or quarantining someone who was in close contact with a person with COVID-19 would not preclude them from exercising their right to vote,” a spokesperson for the CDC told MarketWatch on Monday. “In-person voting can be carried out safely following CDC’s recommendations for polling location and voters.”

“When possible, alternative voting options—which minimize contact between voters and poll workers—should be made available for people with COVID-19, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have been exposed.”

The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

Over the past week, the United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day and more than 800 deaths.

