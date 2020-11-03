https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/11/03/cdc-sure-you-can-go-vote-today-if-you-have-covid-19-n1120446

Hey, you know what today is? It’s National Sandwich Day! If you haven’t treated yourself lately to the greatest creation of the 4th Earl of Sandwich, today’s the perfect day. And once you’ve done that, you may or may not want to vote in the 59th presidential election in U.S. history. That’s also today, which everybody has known for at least four years. And we’ve known about COVID-19 the Chinese virus for almost a year now. Yet some voters didn’t plan for what they would do today if they contracted the virus. If you’re one of those people, though, don’t worry. Your lack of planning is literally a federal emergency.

Courtesy of the New York Post, which just recently got its Twitter privileges back after a two-week suspension for reporting a story about a presidential candidate:

CDC says people sick with COVID-19 can break quarantine to vote in-person https://t.co/EknxeyIaVC pic.twitter.com/ueHhHqb5Dh — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2020

Lee Brown, NY Post:

Coronavirus patients can break quarantine Tuesday to vote in person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed. “Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC stressed in safe-voting guidance posted Sunday.

But be safe! Take precautions!

“This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting,” the CDC guidance said.

Okay, but I have just one question: Hhhhhhhhhhhhhhow does the virus know you’re voting? Does it grant you immunity for doing your civic duty? If the virus is such a threat that we’re being advised to cancel Thanksgiving this year, why isn’t it too dangerous to go vote?

If I were a cynical sort, I’d say it’s because the people making these decisions want Trump out of office so badly that they’ll put people’s health at risk to do it. But that can’t be it. They couldn’t think he’s personally responsible for over 200,000 deaths and then justify adding to the body count to get rid of him. Right?

“Just stay home… er, except for today!”

This CDC edict was delivered the same week as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s state-mandated contact tracing for all restaurant patrons started. If you go out to eat anywhere in Michgan, you have to give the restaurant your contact information and they have to take it or you’re both breaking the law. So apparently the virus cares about your dining options, but it doesn’t care if you want to go vote.

Do you want to protest Donald Trump? Do you want to break windows and burn buildings down and beat people up because you think somehow you’re making a point about police reform? Then you’ll get a dispensation from the media and government agencies like the CDC, because they share your goals. But if you want to go to a Trump rally or reopen your business or go to church or even just go trick-or-treating with your kids, they’ll scold you for killing Grandma.

The virus is both dangerous and not dangerous, depending on the circumstance. It’s Schrodinger’s Cough.

And the Biden campaign actually had the nerve to put out an ad blaming Trump for an Ann Arbor nightclub failing. Then it turned out the owner is a tech millionaire and he’s a big Whitmer booster. Just when people were starting to ask why the Biden campaign was highlighting the very Democratic Party policies that are hurting small business owners, they pulled the ad, blaming “death threats” and not their own ineptitude.

Now Biden is back to saying he’ll mandate masks, after giving every other possible answer on whether or not he’ll mandate masks:

AUG: Biden promised a national mask mandate. SEP: Biden said a national mask mandate would be unconstitutional. LATER IN SEP: He once again promised the mandate. OCT: He said only governors could do this. NOW: Biden promises to implement a national mask mandate pic.twitter.com/5kjClrgvB9 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 1, 2020

So you have to spread the virus to vote for the guy who claims he’s going to stop the virus.

And these idiots wonder why you don’t trust them? Do they really think you’re going to forget how they lied to your face? No matter who wins today — or tomorrow, or next week, or however long this thing ends up taking — the Democrats and their enablers have alienated the very people they claim to care about. I don’t blame you if you can’t bring yourself to vote for Trump, but don’t be naive enough to think these liars care if you live or die.

