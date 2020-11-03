https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/cenk-uygur-and-the-young-turks-having-a-massive-woke-meltdown-means-that-in-a-way-trump-has-already-won-video/

The final numbers aren’t in yet, but for what it’s worth, the Young Turks are not handling things well so far.

It’s a scene, man:

Maybe Donald Trump will win. Maybe Joe Biden will win. We don’t know.

But one thing’s for sure: we will never not enjoy watching Cenk Uygur and the Young Turks throw a tantrum.

Ouch.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...