SCOOP via @LJMoynihan: On the ground intel from the @JoeBiden campaign—they’re increasingly worried about Pennsylvania and that’s why Biden is still campaigning there now. The campaign is concerned Trump could pull out a victory if the election comes down to PA and is contested.
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 2, 2020
