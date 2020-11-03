https://hannity.com/media-room/china-wants-a-biden-win-to-continue-unlawful-expansion-begun-when-he-was-vp/

The South China Sea is one of the most lucrative parts of the world and China wants Joe Biden to win the U.S. presidential election so they can finish what they started. “China started land-reclamation efforts in the South China Sea in 2013” reports National Review. “Beijing initially proceeded slowly and cautiously while evaluating the Obama-Biden administration’s reaction.”

China sent a dredger, with the protection of a Chinese warship to Johnson South Reef in the Spratly archipelago. “When it became clear that the Obama-Biden administration wouldn’t do anything serious to push back,” writes National Review, “China ramped up its island-building activities.”

The South China Sea is rich in natural resources such as oil and gas and a consistent area of contention between China and neighboring countries over its land and trade routes. With the apathy from the Obama administration, satellite images show China built runways, ports, aircraft hangars, radar and sensor equipment, and buildings on their own manmade islands.

“Noticing the Obama-Biden administration’s unwillingness to push back on China’s island-building activities,” writes National Review, “China’s smaller neighbors decided to find means of addressing the crisis at hand.” In 2013 the Philippines filed an arbitration case over China’s claims of sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal.

In 2016, “the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected the majority of China’s claim of the South China Sea. It also ruled that China’s island build-up was not only unlawful but also a blatant violation of the Philippines’ economic rights” reports National Review. The Hague said China “had caused severe environmental harm to reefs in the chain” but Beijing ignored the ruling.

Former U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter criticized Obama’s administration for “giving a rare strategic opening for its island-building. As the Obama administration stood by, China was able to reclaim an estimated 3,200 acres of land on seven features in the South China Sea” and without U.S. intervention, “small countries such as the Philippines have little means to enforce the ruling and halt China’s maritime expansion” writes National Review. With a Biden presidency, China can continue on with the very unlawful practices they began the last time Biden was in the White House.

