Businesses around the country are boarding up their storefronts and states are calling in the National Guard, all in anticipation of riots pending the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While corporate media covering the election predict riots from both Republicans and Democrats, it is only the left who has organized “mass mobilization” and promised to revolt if Trump is re-elected.

Groups such as Shut Down D.C. are targeting the nation’s capital, training people to resist Trump and his supporters by “punching a Nazi in the face” and gathering on Black Lives Matter Plaza on election night “to create serious disruption if Trump really tries to steal the election!”

“In the days following the election, we’ll continue to come out into the streets every day to respond to rapidly changing events. We may be waiting for votes to be counted or we may be responding to major attacks on democracy,” the group stated. “Over the next few weeks, we’ll use our Spokes Council process to plan actions that are flexible and can scale to respond to a lot of different scenarios.”

These types of rising threats from leftist groups seeking revolutionary change prompted many businesses and major cities, still recovering from destructive Black Lives Matter riots earlier in the year and suffering economically due to COVID-19 lockdowns, to close down, board up their windows, and secure their building to protect themselves against the mob.

Here is a list of cities preparing for an uptick in violence once the election results are announced.

Washington D.C.

Businesses in the nation’s capital, previously ranked one of the safest cities in the world, erected the plywood defenses.

The White House also erected a “non-scalable” fence around the perimeter of the grounds to prevent people from entering during riots.

New York City

While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that “there’s no particular reason” to board up windows or lockdown stores, many in the city did not want to run the risk of being vandalized or looted.

Denver

After facing destruction by violent protestors and race riots this summer, Denver was busy locking up their government buildings and storefronts on Monday. Some of the plywood used to cover windows and doors were spray-painted with the words “burn it down.” 

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Seattle

Philadelphia

Businesses in other cities, such as Austin, Dallas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Miami are taking similar actions by boarding up their first-floor windows in heavily trafficked and targeted areas downtown.

Chicago and Boston have called in the National Guard and are preparing their police forces to be on call for whatever election night may bring.

Chicago

Boston

