Businesses around the country are boarding up their storefronts and states are calling in the National Guard, all in anticipation of riots pending the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While corporate media covering the election predict riots from both Republicans and Democrats, it is only the left who has organized “mass mobilization” and promised to revolt if Trump is re-elected.

Imagine saying with a straight face on television that stores are being boarded up around the country for fear of republican rioters. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 3, 2020

Groups such as Shut Down D.C. are targeting the nation’s capital, training people to resist Trump and his supporters by “punching a Nazi in the face” and gathering on Black Lives Matter Plaza on election night “to create serious disruption if Trump really tries to steal the election!”

“In the days following the election, we’ll continue to come out into the streets every day to respond to rapidly changing events. We may be waiting for votes to be counted or we may be responding to major attacks on democracy,” the group stated. “Over the next few weeks, we’ll use our Spokes Council process to plan actions that are flexible and can scale to respond to a lot of different scenarios.”

These types of rising threats from leftist groups seeking revolutionary change prompted many businesses and major cities, still recovering from destructive Black Lives Matter riots earlier in the year and suffering economically due to COVID-19 lockdowns, to close down, board up their windows, and secure their building to protect themselves against the mob.

Here is a list of cities preparing for an uptick in violence once the election results are announced.

Washington D.C.

Businesses in the nation’s capital, previously ranked one of the safest cities in the world, erected the plywood defenses.

I never thought I would see so many buildings here in the nation’s capital boarded-up on the eve of a presidential election in anticipation of possible unrest. And it’s not just in DC. It’s happening in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country. So sad! pic.twitter.com/fmPnUBbr8T — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2020

DC businesses boarded up in preparation for possible protests over the election https://t.co/KVQxWnFlRW pic.twitter.com/y01tvi0Kqj — Emily Zantow (@EmilyZantowNews) November 3, 2020

These images are all from DC, where I am. But they are in other cities, too. pic.twitter.com/tLt7m6RGe9 — Emily Badger (@emilymbadger) November 2, 2020

Old Ebbitt Grill is boarded up and St. John’s is fenced off pic.twitter.com/pMtW78yhsR — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) November 3, 2020

The White House also erected a “non-scalable” fence around the perimeter of the grounds to prevent people from entering during riots.

More thick metal fencing went up overnight, said to be scale-proof and enveloping the rest of the White House grounds that weren’t already walled off by the Lafayette fence. Swallows a stretch of the sidewalk on 15th 17th and Constitution. pic.twitter.com/S4X5HsVnwf — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) November 3, 2020

New York City

While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that “there’s no particular reason” to board up windows or lockdown stores, many in the city did not want to run the risk of being vandalized or looted.

Everywhere I walk in NYC I see shops being boarded up… only one side riots when elections don’t go their way. pic.twitter.com/fHICs8yxVx — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 1, 2020

Shocked to see the number of places boarded up in Soho…just in case the ‘party of civility‘ isn’t a clear winner tonight. https://t.co/nHFPyBqEWB pic.twitter.com/emHyXlHzwk — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 3, 2020

Stores and windows in cities including New York, Washington, D.C. and Dallas, were boarded up as officials warned of potential unrest following Election Day. https://t.co/uVnCVhRqIe pic.twitter.com/Re6yeAXNf8 — ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2020

The Today Show studio being boarded up. pic.twitter.com/NjP4zirm5R — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 3, 2020

Denver

After facing destruction by violent protestors and race riots this summer, Denver was busy locking up their government buildings and storefronts on Monday. Some of the plywood used to cover windows and doors were spray-painted with the words “burn it down.”

This building houses the Denver Post pic.twitter.com/qoF1vHzydL — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) November 2, 2020

Los Angeles

Driving through downtown LA…so many businesses boarded up & in the process of boarding up. Same thing happening in Beverly Hills & Santa Monica in anticipation of election night. All 3 areas hit hard by looters & rioters during George Floyd unrest. pic.twitter.com/wxrfs3ErDN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 30, 2020

An extremely 2020 view: a “Hamilton”-themed voting experience at the Pantages Theatre, feat. boarded up windows on either side. pic.twitter.com/mWKjV5b5Zk — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) November 3, 2020

San Francisco

Shops in San Francisco’s now-joyless shopping destination, Union Square, are boarding up this week in anticipation of opportunistic rio-looting. Some thugs got started early at Coach earlier this week, which was boarded up today. pic.twitter.com/LJteTo1t72 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 30, 2020

Seattle

This is Seattle. Businesses are boarded up so Antifa and other agitators don’t destroy them. Vote Republican. Save your city. pic.twitter.com/JaqjwXZmJa — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 29, 2020

Philadelphia

News flash from #CenterCity, Philadelphia: Many of the city’s fanciest stores preemptively boarded up … just in case @JoeBiden wins today’s election & thee vicious Republicans go on the rampage, breaking windows & looting. Don’t believe me? What about the #TeaParty? Oh, right. pic.twitter.com/WpPl65q2Pc — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) November 3, 2020

Businesses in other cities, such as Austin, Dallas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Miami are taking similar actions by boarding up their first-floor windows in heavily trafficked and targeted areas downtown.

Chicago and Boston have called in the National Guard and are preparing their police forces to be on call for whatever election night may bring.

Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deployed Illinois National Guard troops to Chicago to prepare for potential election-related civil unrest. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 3, 2020

Spotted the National Guard coming into Chicago and pulling into McCormick Place. pic.twitter.com/h6Ekzb1Vue — GeorgeMycykNBC (@GeorgeMycykNBC) November 2, 2020

Boston

CBS BOSTON: 1,000 Massachusetts National Guard members activated for Election Day — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 2, 2020

